'It's too hot. Okay, there I said it' - Here’s how Ireland is (not) coping with the heatwave
From sunburn to sleeping, we're not very well equipped in Ireland to survive, let alone enjoy, a heatwave.
As temperatures soared to the high twenties over the weekend and look set to remain there all week, we're certainly trying to make the most of it (there's not a paddling pool nor disposable BBQ to be had), but there are issues.
While we like to boast that our temperatures are higher than the Algarve, our homes are not usually equipped with air con so sleeping, for adults and especially kids, is a sweat-sodden nightmare.
We also don't know where to buy those foil covers for our car windscreens to prevent our steering wheels and car interiors from heating to hand-burning point.
And many of us are just not physically constructed to withstand more than five minutes of directly sunlight without falling foul of third degree burns or heatstroke, and then there's the chub rub...
Here are some of the most Irish reactions to the exceptionally hot weather so far:
Me in this weather wearing make up 😂 #heatwave #sunnyday #sunny #makeup #melting pic.twitter.com/tRrdVj0Eqa— Francesca Paige (@FrancescaPaige1) June 25, 2018
At this rate even the red heads are going to start getting tans!! 😬 #costadelDublin #redhead #SummerInTheCity #heatwave— Orla Hannon (@redOrly) June 25, 2018
A few years ago, a #heatwave was a chance to go out day drinking and eating ice creams all day.— Liam Smith (@LiamS29) June 25, 2018
Now, I’m excited about how much washing I’m going to get dried. ☀️👕👚👖👗🔥🔥🔥
On my walk to work I saw people wearing winter coats, a topless man (all suit on the bottom) and a man wearing socks AND sandals. Happy summer, Ireland! ☀ #Heatwave— Aoife Mullen (@AoifeMullen) June 25, 2018
Virtuously applying #SPF50 to my face earlier, the concept of a pat of butter melting on a sizzling steak came to mind. I can't cope with this, I'm not made for a #heatwave. #IrishSun #IrishSummer @juneshannon— Alison Begas (@kamfinsa) June 25, 2018
0730, tea out the back. Beautiful start to the #heatwave #Dublin— Ste O' Brien (@steobrien82) June 25, 2018
I think this is the first night, in twelve years of living in Ireland, that it's been too hot in the house to fall asleep.#heatwave— Aoife Spillane-Hinks (@aoifesh) June 24, 2018
If people have issues with me wearing speedos on the jayzus bus this week, they can do one #heatwave #budgiesmugglers— Eric Lalor (@ericlalor) June 24, 2018
Looking forward to a week of deciding what pieces of beach wardrobe are also suitable for the office. #heatwave— Gillian Fitzpatrick (@gillianfitz) June 24, 2018
BBQ all the things. This won't last. Cornflakes can be BBQ'd #heatwave— peter mclaughlin (@pmclaughl1n) June 24, 2018
In the snow, the Irish run out of bread... 🍞— Sinéad Hingston (@foreverhuss) June 24, 2018
in the sun... ☀️
paddling pools 😩 #heatwave #melting #summer2018 pic.twitter.com/rIA8tbelBU
it’s too hot ok there i said it— jess (@firerides_) June 25, 2018
Just what I want. An arse in my face on a roasting hot packed bus at 8am on a Monday. 🙄— Aislinn O'Toole (@AislinnOT) June 25, 2018
it’s bad enough that i got a sunburn on my chest,,,,,,but did it have to be lopsided? If i have to be itchy and hot, at least center the burn :/— jacks 🌼 (@sunsh1t) June 24, 2018
The dog is hot so we’ve put a wet towel on her and she’s delighted. pic.twitter.com/liuL2NV7Nm— dromey (@mdrmey) June 24, 2018
I mean I live for the hot weather but I CANT COPE WITH THE CHUB RUB. Universe, show my freaking thighs some mercy— Extra Lil’ White Girl✨ (@NuggetOfAoife) June 24, 2018
Read more: 'Is there even anything worse than straightening your hair in this weather' - we have conflicting feelings about today's hot spell
