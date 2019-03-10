When the baby cheese challenge emerged on Twitter last week it was so unfunny and so awful that most right-thinking human beings expected it to fizzle out in 24 hours.

'It is embarrassing humanity' - Baby cheese challenge is still dividing Twitter

Of course, given Twitter is the platform which often showcases the more questionable aspects of human nature, it didn't.

The original video was posted Twitter user @unclehxlmes who later deleted it.

He had originally said it was his little brother, but later admitted he took the video from Facebook (it appears to have first been posted by a dad in Michigan) for a joke and did not expect it to go viral or spark a trend.

"I have spoken to the child's mother and explained why I have deleted it, it was very invasive for the family and I would like to apologise," he wrote on Twitter.

However, the video had already gone viral (it racked up 10.3m views) and sparked a barrage of similar videos.

Parents, siblings and other relatives have uploaded videos of themselves throwing squares of flaccid processed singles at the faces of defenceless babies and toddlers (and, in recent days, pets too).

The babies are usually trapped in high chairs and don't have the reflexes to avoid it or remove the cheese which, in some cases, covers their eyes, nose, and/or mouth.

At best they look confused, at worst they appear to be terrified. Either way it's pretty grim and many people are now calling out those who are posting the videos in the name of humour.

While the babies are physically uninjured, some are branding the act 'abusive' and 'distressing' to watch.

I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2019

The #cheesechallenge is funny on cats 🐱 but y’all got to stop throwing cheese at babies, 👶 that ain’t funny — Briianna Paige (@BriiannaJayy) March 9, 2019

STOP THROWING CHEESE AT BABIES YOU SICK SICK PEOPLE! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) March 5, 2019

it makes me feel bad because the babies are often so confused or get scared — lovable ass bitch ♥ (@salvadrodali) March 5, 2019

Hey Twitter...stop throwing cheese on your babies’ faces! 🤨 #itsnotfunny — Tiffany McConnell (@tiffanylynn314) March 8, 2019

Please stop throwing cheese slices at tender baby and animal faces. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) March 8, 2019

Hey internet, stop throwing cheese at babies. It is embarrassing humanity. #cheesechallenge — Jamie Hernan (@praytostjude) March 5, 2019

Anyone else find this whole throwing cheese in your babies face thing kinda wrong? — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) March 6, 2019

I can't believe I have to say this but please stop throwing cheese at babies. — Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) March 4, 2019

Who throws anything at a baby's face? WTH is wrong with folks? — Kim Possible (@kimlockhartga) March 4, 2019

don’t throw cheese at your baby. — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) March 4, 2019

*WARNING This is distressing as shows babies flinch with shock. Imagine you are sitting quietly and suddenly a loved one flings something in your face! You could move or say something, these babies can’t. Let's be clear...this is abuse. #cheesechallenge https://t.co/u7AbTabyEO — Jane Evans (@janeparenting2) March 5, 2019

This #cheesechallenge is NOT FUNNY! Your baby is unable to consent to this. I’ve seen videos of babies crying, the cheese hitting a baby in the eye, EVEN a cheese slice covering a baby’s nose and mouth. STOP IT! #BadParenting — Simon Wegrzyn (@simonwegrzyn) March 5, 2019

Online Editors