Monday 30 July 2018

It all went spectacularly wrong for meteorologist Siobhan Ryan during RTE weather report

Saturday was just not Siobhan Ryan's day. PIC: RTE
Met Eireann meteorologist Siobhan Ryan was the latest forecaster to come a cropper during a live broadcast on Saturday night.

Things started off innocuously enough with Siobhan advising of a yellow weather warning.

However, it's when she started to talk about Furnace Friday that things went a little askew. She could be seen nodding to the crew before she fixed her dress and took a deep breath and a long pause.

She then started the forecast again and it was all going fine until she stumbled over 'deteriorating' and then stopped and said, 'Oh God' and 'Ah stop.  Keep the sentences short'.

Clearly Siobhan did not expect the bloopers to be aired.

After her second blooper, it was back to the start again and she nailed it on the third attempt, but not before some viewers had a little chuckle at her expense.

Siobhan is most certainly not alone - here's a rundown of some of the funniest and most awkward RTE news and weather bloopers ever: When RTE news and weather goes wrong... top 10 bloopers

