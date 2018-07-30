Met Eireann meteorologist Siobhan Ryan was the latest forecaster to come a cropper during a live broadcast on Saturday night.

It all went spectacularly wrong for meteorologist Siobhan Ryan during RTE weather report

Things started off innocuously enough with Siobhan advising of a yellow weather warning.

However, it's when she started to talk about Furnace Friday that things went a little askew. She could be seen nodding to the crew before she fixed her dress and took a deep breath and a long pause.

She then started the forecast again and it was all going fine until she stumbled over 'deteriorating' and then stopped and said, 'Oh God' and 'Ah stop. Keep the sentences short'.

Clearly Siobhan did not expect the bloopers to be aired.

@rte #Weather report a little ‘off’ tonight! #Bloopers x 3 including the day being reported on! Poor Siobhan, the rain must be taking it’s toll 😊 @rteweathergirls pic.twitter.com/uE3SXIW9JJ — Maria O'Mahony (@flossykinsale) July 27, 2018

After her second blooper, it was back to the start again and she nailed it on the third attempt, but not before some viewers had a little chuckle at her expense.

Did anyone else just see what I saw on RTÉ weather? pic.twitter.com/OQDy70EHII — Tom Connors (@baloobas1) July 27, 2018

Rte weather right now is an absoloute trainwreck — squid (@squidlimerick) July 27, 2018

Oh god help her, the weather presenter on RTE doesn't know she's live, or else they're playing the blooper reel! — Unanimous (@blush_01) July 27, 2018

