Monday 2 April 2018

Irish schoolgirl who won fans around the globe with cover of Hallelujah is a big hit in the US after special performance

Kaylee Rogers performing on NBC's 'Little Big Shots', Singing for Killard House School in Newtownards in County Down in 2016 (inset)
Kaylee Rogers performing on NBC's 'Little Big Shots', Singing for Killard House School in Newtownards in County Down in 2016 (inset)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

AN Irish schoolgirl who wowed the world with her rendition of Hallelujah has appeared on a US show - with a her performance garnering more than 11m views.

Kaylee Rogers, a pupil at Killard House School in Newtownards in County Down, led her choir's performance of the iconic song in 2016 and the moment was captured on camera.

The pupil  - who has had difficulty learning literacy and numeracy and is normally very shy - won fans around the globe when the video went viral.

The performance at the school's carol concert at First Newtownards Presbyterian church left many of the congregation in tears.

Now it seems she has done it again with her appearance on NBC's Little Big Shots  alongside Grammy winners Pentatonix earning some 11m views on Facebook.

Online Editors

