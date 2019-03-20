Irish people are trolling a UK politician with hilarious 'alternative' takes on Irish history

Irish people are trolling a British journalist and Conservative politician with their 'alternative' versions of Irish history.

Irish people are trolling a British journalist and Conservative politician with their 'alternative' versions of Irish history.

Using the hashtag #HannanIrishHistory people are sharing their increasingly hilarious and inventive takes on key events in Ireland's history, the origins of our political figures, and more.

The hashtag was spawned following an article by Daniel Hannan for The Telegraph in which he argues that politicians have sacrificed their positions and split their parties in order to "advance deeper integration" with the EU.

"In Ireland, for example, Bertie Ahern, then the Taoiseach, who was at the time mired in corruption allegations, fell on his sword rather than allowing those allegations to prejudice the pro‑Brussels cause in the 2008 referendum on the Lisbon Treaty," he writes.

Daniel Hannan, Member of the European Parliament, representing South East England for the Conservative Party looks on during a fringe meeting on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, north-west England on October 6, 2009. ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images)

"When his side lost anyway, his successor, Brian Cowen, took the catastrophic decision to rerun the vote. In doing so, he predictably ended not only his own career but also his party’s hegemony. Fianna Fáil, which had won every Irish election since 1932, was destroyed. But the European project carried on."

Some Irish and UK commentators have taken issue with Hannan's arguments, pointing to the banking crisis as the main reason Fianna Fail lost the 2011 election, and questioning Hannan's statement that the party "had won every Irish election since 1932".

Steve Peers, Professor of EU, Human Rights & World Trade Law at the University of Essex first used the hashtag #HannanIrishHistory, which has now been trending for more than 24 hours.

Here are some of the responses:

Come out ye Dan Hannans,

Come out and fight me like a man.

Tell your Wife you Double Firsted down in Oxford. #HannanIrishHistory — Paul Reynolds (@PaulFedayn) March 19, 2019

The Irish Potato Famine was introduced by the EU in 1996 as a punishment for Ireland rejecting Nice I. Only the UK stood by the Republic of Éire, loaning them potatoes in their hour of need. #HannanIrishHistory — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) March 19, 2019

#HannanIrishHistory

St. Patrick is actually the Patron Saint of Brexit. He came from leave-voting Wales. And he kicked the snakes out of Ireland to show his contempt for EU regulations on biodiversity — Abie Philbin Bowman (@AbiePB) March 19, 2019

Irish rebel leaders James Connolly and Constance Markievicz (1916, colourised) #HannanIrishHistory pic.twitter.com/8iMuLKe3Pn — Maurice Casey (@MauriceJCasey) March 19, 2019

40% of Ireland’s renewable energy is generated by the cast of Riverdance. #HannanIrishHistory — Dara de Brún (@DaraDeBrun) March 19, 2019

In 1825 an Irish sailor from Cobh returned to his home town with a flag from The Ivory Coast. Nearly 100 yrs later in 1922 it was adopted as the national flag of Ireland, but they hung it upside down on the flag pole and thus the Irish tricolour was invented #HannanIrishHistory — Anita Byrne (@anitambyrne) March 19, 2019

The statue of Oliver Cromwell outside Parliament commemorates the Nobel peace prize which Cromwell won for ending the Irish Civil war #HannanIrishHistory pic.twitter.com/oKh3ylnXt4 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 19, 2019

The people of Cork lit many BBQs around the city to celebrate the arrival of stag party from Bristol in 1920 #HannanIrishHistory pic.twitter.com/eJGh0ZupHu — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) March 19, 2019

Snakes were driven out of Ireland in 1905 by the famous Saint Jack, pictured here with the Olympic gold medal he won for hurling #HannanIrishHistory pic.twitter.com/4wsfAL0jQB — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 19, 2019

The Black and Tans were so called due to their part in the fake tanning craze sweeping early 1920s Ireland. Their cultural impact can be seen to this day with the “Orange Order” and full make up re-enactments on most Saturday nights in the clubs of Belfast. #HannanIrishHistory — Joseph (@scarypancakes) March 20, 2019

The modern ambulance siren was invented in Nenagh, County Tipperary. #HannanIrishHistory — Seamus ó Corcoráin 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@dohville) March 19, 2019

Fionn mac Cumhaill burned his finger on the Salmon of Knowledge because of EU regulations on food labelling #HannanIrishHistory — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) March 19, 2019

Despite the Irish Famine lasting only 4 minutes (18:45 - 18:49) over 2 million Irish people emigrated in that time, demonstrating the efficiency of the ports when under British Rule#HannanIrishHistory — Robert (@Pianogrinchio) March 19, 2019

The 1916 Easter Rising was a side effect of the Dublin water supply being polluted with Viagra pills.



This resulted in the banning of all reproductive, contraceptive and erectile dysfunction pills. The subsequent legislation was named ‘The Penal Laws’. #HannanIrishHistory — Anita Byrne (@anitambyrne) March 20, 2019

And it is providing a welcome break from Brexit coverage for many...

#HannanIrishHistory The best # event in a long time, I’m crying with laughter and a *I* got a ‘D’ in Honours History in the Leaving, so I know me onions!! — Mary Beare Aust (@marybaust) March 20, 2019

Breakfast with #HannanIrishHistory

Hilarious start to the day — Caitlín Uí Ceallaigh (@sanepolitico) March 20, 2019

This morning my spirits have been lifted by #HannanIrishHistory I cannot stop laughing. Maybe it is time that the history curriculum in English schools is reassessed pic.twitter.com/R5yuUfeDUT — Sophie Mac (@sociem) March 20, 2019

If you need a little giggle to get you through hump day follow #HannanIrishHistory pic.twitter.com/HxQ6brtK0u — Karen Twomey (@comm_hub) March 20, 2019

Online Editors