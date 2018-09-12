Entertainment Trending

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Irish Netflix viewers bemused by Atypical character's pronunciation of 'Kildare', 'Athy', and 'Kilkea'

Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) in Netflix series Atypical
Aoife Kelly

Irish people on Twitter are doing a collective eye roll over the pronunciation of some Irish place names in the new series of Atypical.

The Netflix series charts the trials and tribulations of teenager Sam, who has autism, and his family and the first season landed last year.

The second season arrived last week and fans have been bingeing.  A few episodes in it features a conversation between Sam and his sister Casey, in which she attempts to say, "Kilkea near Athy in Co Kildare, Ireland".

Her pronunciation of all three place names is a little... off, and of course Irish viewers noticed and took to Twitter to scoff.

