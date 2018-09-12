Irish people on Twitter are doing a collective eye roll over the pronunciation of some Irish place names in the new series of Atypical.

Irish people on Twitter are doing a collective eye roll over the pronunciation of some Irish place names in the new series of Atypical.

Irish Netflix viewers bemused by Atypical character's pronunciation of 'Kildare', 'Athy', and 'Kilkea'

The Netflix series charts the trials and tribulations of teenager Sam, who has autism, and his family and the first season landed last year.

The second season arrived last week and fans have been bingeing. A few episodes in it features a conversation between Sam and his sister Casey, in which she attempts to say, "Kilkea near Athy in Co Kildare, Ireland".

Her pronunciation of all three place names is a little... off, and of course Irish viewers noticed and took to Twitter to scoff.

Nobody gonna talk about Athy and Kildare being mentioned in Atypical but being pronounced athee and kildahr — Up Da-Rragh (@darcoleptic) September 9, 2018

Great TV show one again from @Atypical made me giggle while Casy pronouncing Athy Co. Kildare. 😄 — niamh 🌻 🎃 (@crazyniamhy) September 11, 2018

The way Atypical pronounced Kildare is a crime — aine (@getawaycarIRE) September 10, 2018

Season 2 of #Atypical was going so well until one of the characters pronounced Kilkea as “‘Kil-kay-a’, Athy as ‘Ath-ee’ and Kildare as ‘Kild-aarrrgh’ ☹️ #ernestshackletonwikipedia pic.twitter.com/i2iUfn4yqh — Hazel Healy (@hazelhealy) September 9, 2018

Listen to how she pronounces Athy and Kildare I'm shook #Atypical pic.twitter.com/kkWm45COHN — Emma M (@Craven_Europe) September 8, 2018

The most tragic part of Season 2 of Atypical is the way Casey pronounces Kildare 😩 — Amy Louise (@Am5y_x) September 8, 2018

The way Casey in #atypical said Kildare had me in knots 😂😂😂 — Donna (@donnakebab97) September 8, 2018

They just butchered the pronunciation of Kildare in #Atypical — Zara (@FitnessByBlue) September 8, 2018

The way Casey in Atypical pronounces Athy, Kildare 😂 pic.twitter.com/KZFcyow98s — Colm🇮🇪 (@cjlynch18) September 7, 2018

Read more: Everyone's reliving the moment Nadine Coyle pronounced 'flour' on breakfast TV

You've been pronouncing 'Primark' incorrectly all this time...

Online Editors