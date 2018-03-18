'I was terrified' - Cork woman's hilarious reaction to slingshot ride goes viral

Megan Connolly had wanted to try the fun fair staple for a while, but when she was strapped in, she looked like she may have changed her mind.

Megan, who is a member of the Irish women's football team, was filmed screaming repeatedly when the ride kicked off. "The moment I sat in the chair and got strapped in I freaked out," she told Independent.ie.

"So many thoughts were going through my head, like 'your seat is going to open when you’re 300 feet in the air and well it’s not going to end well' "If I was on the ride for any longer I think I would have went into cardiac arrest. I was absolutely terrified."

The video was originally shared on her Twitter page, where it has already been viewed more than 250k times. Megan currently also plays for the Florida State Seminoles and studies in the university, but gets back to Ireland a few times each year.

"Thankfully I do get the opportunity to come home and see my family more than I usually would because of my national team," she said. "When I get called into camp I get the chance to see my parents and brother and sister even for just a day.

"If it wasn’t for playing with Ireland then I would probably only be home at Christmas time every year as it’s not that cheap to fly home that much over the year."

Online Editors