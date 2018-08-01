Garth Brooks himself has watched the video of the Mayo gaelic football team singing his song The River.

'I love this guy right here' - Garth Brooks impressed with Aidan O'Shea's vocals on Mayo GAA viral video

The country music star shared a video of himself watching the team in the full throes of the song in the clip which went viral last month.

He shared the video on Facebook to celebrate International Friendship Day.

In the Mayo team video Aidan O'Shea leads the group during a sing song at Matt Molloy's famous pub in Westport and Brooks was particularly impressed with his vocals.

"I love this guy right here," he declares, pointing to O'Shea.

"Oh, they did the key change too?! Nice! Aidan, dude, you need to be singing for a living," he added.

"That's great! I love it."

O'Shea may not be taking the notion of a career change seriously - he took to Twitter to comment on Brooks' video with "gas!!".

Online Editors