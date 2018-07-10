People have been sharing their quirks and foibles and dastardly deeds of childhood and it's laugh-out-loud hilarious.

‘I kept a mushroom as a pet for the day’ - People are sharing their hilarious childhood quirks and foibles

Twitter user mu asked "What's the most On Brand story you have from your early childhood" and users from all over the world have been owning up.

What's the most On Brand™️ story you have from your early childhood.



Mine is when my mom told me not to touch the electric stove when it was red, because that meant it was hot, so I made direct eye contact with her and slapped my hand down on the stove top. — mu✨ (@prinxeMu) July 8, 2018

You can spot the Irish ones among them thanks to mentions of Irish dancing and immersions and no-nonsense mammies and the likes.

Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea are among those who have contributed their sorry tales.

Enjoy!

When I was little and my parents bought mushrooms for cooking, I always took one out of the packaging and kept it as a pet for the day. At night my parents would take it out of the little bed I make for it and put it back in the fridge. I always assumed it went back to the forest — 💕 Sweet lil’ Puffy Ham 🐹 (@HammyTeaTime) July 9, 2018

When I was six my mom made rolls and I got attached to one and named him Ronald. But my mom baked him, I was devastated and I ended up burying him in the backyard. I picked flowers and everything. — Lana Sloan (@lanasloanwrites) July 10, 2018

When I was 10 I pretended to faint at an Irish dancing class to get some attention because I wasn’t good at Irish dancing https://t.co/MC6V9wovzO — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 9, 2018

When I was eight I brought a puppet “Jenny” to school every day & only talked through the puppet because everyone found it funny until the teacher had a kind word and asked whether “Jenny” only needed to come to school on a Friday because “Jenny” was so bright. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) July 9, 2018

I once left the immersion on for two full days .... — Karen Donnelly Quinn (@_kdq_) July 9, 2018

I remember when I was 10 and I cut my hand open peeling used flashbulbs at a bat-mitzvah and when my dad had to take me to the E.R. on a NYC bus and was furious and yelling at me, I tried to act like I didn't care by copying the facial/mouth tic of David Janssen in The Fugitive. — David A Horwitz (@DavidAHorwitz) July 9, 2018

I pretended to faint in m&s cos I was bored. The mother said get up and stop embarrassing yourself. 🤪 — TheXDuchessofTooting (@suzywriting) July 9, 2018

I cut a piece of my hair off and put it into the rice crispies box dad went looper wrote to Kellogg’s and we got a years free supply — lynn (@lynnjackeen) July 9, 2018

I would put my head on the radiator and then run to my mother and said I didn’t feel good I had a fever she would feel my head and then tell me go back to bed so I didn’t have to go to school — Patricia D (@Eire31559) July 10, 2018

I think mine is when I started buttering the living room couch. Like not by smearing it, I kept taking tiny fingerfulls and carefully dabbing it on the back of the couch. Tiny little finger-dabs of butter covering the whole back of the couch, greasy cheerful baby luc — FriendlyTroll (@DeFriendlyTroll) July 8, 2018

I won a free book when I was in 1st grade, but chose a 3rd grade book of spooky stories



The first story was about a girl who wore a ribbon around her neck every day, untied it as she was dying, and her head fell off



It scared me so bad that I made my dad return it to the store — Gulch (@woven_gulch) July 8, 2018

my kindergarten teacher wanted me tested for learning disabilities because i refused to answer their questions after listening comprehension stories, when in reality my argument was “you just read the story, how did you already forget what color the dog was” — ✨sdcc buff✨ (@buffaluffalo) July 8, 2018

Parents were cute one year with a card from the Easter bunny in my basket. I immediately asked, "Why does the Easter bunny and Santa have the same handwriting?" — Graduate RatKing (@OneMetricDylan) July 8, 2018

Hmm



I once really wanted a pet bird when i was a kid. So my tiny little mind thought that the eggs in the fridge could have a chicken IF i did what chickens do.



Long story short there was this sad crying kid on the floor with eggs on their ass and on the floor — Errisinn⭕️ (@AngryChildTM) July 9, 2018

