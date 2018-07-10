Entertainment Trending

Tuesday 10 July 2018

‘I kept a mushroom as a pet for the day’ - People are sharing their hilarious childhood quirks and foibles

Photo: GETTY
Photo: GETTY
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

People have been sharing their quirks and foibles and dastardly deeds of childhood and it's laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Twitter user mu asked "What's the most On Brand story you have from your early childhood" and users from all over the world have been owning up.

You can spot the Irish ones among them thanks to mentions of Irish dancing and immersions and no-nonsense mammies and the likes.

Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea are among those who have contributed their sorry tales.

Enjoy!

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment