'I have eliminated all blue light from my vision' - Grimes's 'training regimen' is the perfect parody
Two to four hours in a deprivation tank, astro-gliding to other dimensions, screaming and sword-fighting sessions, experimental eyeball surgery, and eliminating all blue light from her vision...
Grimes is trolling us, right?
The Canadian artist, real name Claire Boucher, raised a few eyebrows (before knotting them in confusion) when she posted her 'training regimen' to Instagram this week.
Grimes shared the aforementioned list of rather unusual and intriguing endeavours amid a novella of jargon ('neuroplastic goal' anyone?) and it reads like the ultimate parody of the more extreme side of the wellness movement or a sarky take down of sponsored content on social media.
"My training is a 360 approach. I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral," she wrote.
"From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to “astro-glide” to other dimensions - past, present, and future."
We're talking time travel.
In the afternoons she says she does a one to two hour sword-fighting session with her trainer and then to "wind down from this" she spends "30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout" before spending a further 45 minutes stretching.
Are you still with us?
By the time she heads into the studio, she says, her "mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type)."
It all gets a little 'Minority Report' by the time she describes having undergone "experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression."
It's the plastic eye film which has been garnering the most attention on social media.
Me: I'm depressed— Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) July 16, 2019
Grimes: Have you tried removing part of your eyeball https://t.co/6LdbH7wa55
wow Grimes same??? pic.twitter.com/a5eHGfeweM— Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) July 16, 2019
My favorite part of that bananas Grimes post is the incredibly pedestrian “I go to bed with a humidifier on” tacked onto the end— suzanne b. (@suzannishly) July 16, 2019
The post is a curious approach to take given the post is in assocation with Adidas; Grimes has collaborated with Stella McCartney on a new collection made with hi-tech, eco-friendly fabrics.
“Grimes is the perfect embodiment of the adidas by Stella McCartney core values,” wrote McCartney on Instagram.
“She is passionate and outspoken about protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”
However, the singer is reportedly also still dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who this week unveiled the work of his startup Neuralink which aims to use wireless technology to connect the human brain to computers.
Neuralink scientists have developed an implant with more than 3,000 electrodes that would link up to an app, allowing users to control a mobile, or a mouse and keyboard on a computer.
Suddenly Grimes's training regime doesn't sound so, well, outlandish.
Whatever her meaning or motives, the post has been extremely successful - sure, you can't buy this kind of publicity.
Okay but I had never even heard of Grimes before she cut her eyeball or whatever— basals, bongs, and boluses (@bongsandboluses) July 17, 2019
Online Editors