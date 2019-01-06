Entertainment Trending

Sunday 6 January 2019

'I, Daniel Craig' - Andrew Marr mixes up Ken Loach film title during Theresa May interview and Twitter is highly amused

Marr was attempting to reference Loach's film I, Daniel Blake.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Journalist Andrew Marr suffered an embarrassing slip of the tongue as he interviewed the Prime Minister on Sunday morning.

The BBC presenter well and truly misspoke as he attempted to reference the Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake – screened on TV on Saturday – in a question about universal credit.

“I don’t know if You saw I, Daniel Craig last night,” the host said to Theresa May on the Andrew Marr Show, before correcting himself and adding: “Very different film.”

The slip caught the attention of viewers and Daniel Craig quickly began to trend on Twitter.

Lots of people imagined what a film called I, Daniel Craig might be like.

The 2016 film I, Daniel Blake depicts a joiner attempting to navigate the benefits system after suffering a heart attack.

Although he is told not to return to work by doctors, he is deemed fit to work and is denied benefits after undergoing a government work capability assessment.

The new universal credit in the UK is intended to replace and simplify the existing benefits system, but its rollout has been widely criticised, with reports that some claimants have been pushed into rent arrears and debts where it has been introduced.

