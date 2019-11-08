Gaybo's daughter Crona says she had no issue with Tayto social media post

A daughter of Gay Byrne believes her late father would have been amused at the controversy over the use of a sad Mr Tayto crisp mascot reacting to news he had died.

A daughter of Gay Byrne believes her late father would have been amused at the controversy over the use of a sad Mr Tayto crisp mascot reacting to news he had died.

Mr Byrne (85) died on Monday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Crisp manufacturer Tayto deleted the social media post after thousands of objections online.

His eldest daughter, Crona, commented after family friend and broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan slammed the removal of the image from Twitter as an "over-reaction". She said: "I certainly don't have an issue with the post from Mr Tayto and I certainly don't think Dad would have had either!!"

In a lengthy post on Facebook yesterday, Mr O'Callaghan defended Mr Taylor and said, "I personally thought it was so poignant and cute in a harmless heartfelt way."

He added, "Most of these contributors I've been reading probably don't even know how abstract and how outside-the-box Gay Byrne actually was down through the years in his thinking - in terms of trying to do things differently; and his tireless efforts to shock the establishment and shake them out of their neanderthal 'safe' culture.

"A suggestion from someone who knew him: Learn from the best instead of lamely following the rest. Be unique and study what is different and so important about creating your own opinions and beliefs.

"Stand out. Think differently. Reflect instead of react.

"Mr. Tayto might not be a real person to many. But his sentiments in this caption are, and they express the same sad feelings that so many real people feel this evening; and maybe that's the point of the cartoon. Animation is just a more adaptable version of reality. Think of The Simpsons.

"Sometimes it helps to see the sadness of life, and in turn the reality of life's truths, through the eyes of an animated cartoon character that so many children love and can relate to, in order to make sense of what lies ahead of us all; and, in doing so, to make the confusion of all that stretches out before us that little bit easier to deal with.

"Instead, as a result of a "deluge of public revulsion at the insensitivity of the creators of this cartoon...blablabla...", Tayto felt obliged to remove the tweet, which ironically is now going viral - thanks to all those do-gooders and politically correct types who appear to have very little do with their time except object to something that I know Gay Byrne would most likely have loved and laughed at in equal measures."

Mr Byrne's funeral Mass is in the Pro-Cathedral on Marlborough Street, Dublin, today followed by a private burial at St Fintan's cemetery in Sutton.

Irish Independent