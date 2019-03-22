‘Florida man wrecks liquor store, blames it on caterpillar’ - Florida Man Challenge has some hilarious results
It's Friday so if you haven't already indulged in the madness that is the Florida Man Challenge, now is the perfect time.
The challenge involves minimal effort - simply type 'Florida Man' plus you birthday month and day, 'October 6' for example, into your favourite search engine and check out the result.
There are many, many hilarious, crazy, and dark news reports about men in Florida.
Some of the headlines are deliberately obtuse, some are brilliant in their simplicity, but one this is for sure, Florida is not a boring place.
One of the reasons why there are so many of these crime reports is down to the fact that all government records in Florida are public records, unless there's an exception.
This means it's very easy for news outlets to gain access to details on suspects and crimes, which is not the case in many other US states.
Of course, others would argue that Florida simply has a larger population of interesting characters.
Whatever the reason, it's highly entertaining. Here are some of the results shared on Twitter:
My #FloridaMan challenge: Florida man wrecks liquor store, blames it on caterpillar. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kglBQzb6TD— Nick Newman (@nicknewman801) March 21, 2019
#FloridaMan challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/Rc8mCHo6ae— Joanne Langford (@girlofpurple) March 21, 2019
My Florida Man challenge. pic.twitter.com/aNH1fMbIfe— Shea Sullivan (@sheabsullivan) March 22, 2019
Just did the #FloridaMan challenge. Did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/5k812egvT0— Brendan Shaughnessy (@bshaughn) March 21, 2019
The #FloridaMan challenge is so gud pic.twitter.com/wqmU2OwS2M— Robyn Hood (@thatrobynl) March 21, 2019
yeah the #FloridaMan challenge checks out pic.twitter.com/cQNQwpS5jI— big mood disorder (@friday_night) March 21, 2019
Florida man challenge (July 1st) 😂 pic.twitter.com/J7e8fche8Q— Shannon Rene Farrell (@sfarrell_20) March 22, 2019
I got the best one. #FloridaMan challenge pic.twitter.com/h0t6E9zS1G— Evyn Georgia 🍑 (@E_Mic_G) March 21, 2019
Best challenge of 2019 so far.— PACK MA'S (@PACKMAS2) March 21, 2019
Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window. #floridaman #floridamanchallenge pic.twitter.com/pK8QLCuKS6
I love the #FloridaMan challenge 😂#FloridaManchallenge pic.twitter.com/CuYUEumKVt— Vanessa Amaya (@XOPrincessMessa) March 21, 2019
Lemme get in on this challenge #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/ckR7c5ep3h— Special K (@kjr_300) March 22, 2019
#FloridaMan challenge im literally dead rn pic.twitter.com/vNoCn6WX5s— karissa (@klfranceschina) March 21, 2019
Here is my #FloridaMan challenge result. Oh, Florida. pic.twitter.com/dbOxE22I3v— Jesse Scott (@jesseRscott) March 21, 2019
Just did the "Florida Man" challenge.. this was my result 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pkjc4RGThE— 🌴LAGGIN🌴 (@Laggin24x) March 22, 2019
Ok wait I actually love the Florida man challenge u guys pic.twitter.com/q39vid2B9Y— kc (@kaycee_walker) March 21, 2019
My Florida man challenge😂 pic.twitter.com/pN6TrbKuJi— Abram (@Abram_Lyons) March 22, 2019
i think i win the “florida man” challenge...? pic.twitter.com/PFV9SmQTQc— Casey Nicoletti (@casenicoletti) March 21, 2019
the #FloridaMan challenge brought some great news to my attention pic.twitter.com/xpC9aeO88d— bella🍋 (@bellathebookish) March 21, 2019
So I did the Florida Man challenge thing ... pic.twitter.com/X6lcM1EHOI— Zeitgeist Frontiersman (@ceufroy) March 21, 2019
I feel like I came out pretty well in the #FloridaMan challenge. pic.twitter.com/Ds0dDyElwG— Bruce (@Ro12Two) March 21, 2019
