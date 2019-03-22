It's Friday so if you haven't already indulged in the madness that is the Florida Man Challenge, now is the perfect time.

‘Florida man wrecks liquor store, blames it on caterpillar’ - Florida Man Challenge has some hilarious results

The challenge involves minimal effort - simply type 'Florida Man' plus you birthday month and day, 'October 6' for example, into your favourite search engine and check out the result.

There are many, many hilarious, crazy, and dark news reports about men in Florida.

Some of the headlines are deliberately obtuse, some are brilliant in their simplicity, but one this is for sure, Florida is not a boring place.

One of the reasons why there are so many of these crime reports is down to the fact that all government records in Florida are public records, unless there's an exception.

This means it's very easy for news outlets to gain access to details on suspects and crimes, which is not the case in many other US states.

Of course, others would argue that Florida simply has a larger population of interesting characters.

Whatever the reason, it's highly entertaining. Here are some of the results shared on Twitter:

My #FloridaMan challenge: Florida man wrecks liquor store, blames it on caterpillar. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kglBQzb6TD — Nick Newman (@nicknewman801) March 21, 2019

My Florida Man challenge. pic.twitter.com/aNH1fMbIfe — Shea Sullivan (@sheabsullivan) March 22, 2019

yeah the #FloridaMan challenge checks out pic.twitter.com/cQNQwpS5jI — big mood disorder (@friday_night) March 21, 2019

Florida man challenge (July 1st) 😂 pic.twitter.com/J7e8fche8Q — Shannon Rene Farrell (@sfarrell_20) March 22, 2019

Best challenge of 2019 so far.

Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window. #floridaman #floridamanchallenge pic.twitter.com/pK8QLCuKS6 — PACK MA'S (@PACKMAS2) March 21, 2019

Lemme get in on this challenge #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/ckR7c5ep3h — Special K (@kjr_300) March 22, 2019

Just did the "Florida Man" challenge.. this was my result 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pkjc4RGThE — 🌴LAGGIN🌴 (@Laggin24x) March 22, 2019

Ok wait I actually love the Florida man challenge u guys pic.twitter.com/q39vid2B9Y — kc (@kaycee_walker) March 21, 2019

i think i win the “florida man” challenge...? pic.twitter.com/PFV9SmQTQc — Casey Nicoletti (@casenicoletti) March 21, 2019

the #FloridaMan challenge brought some great news to my attention pic.twitter.com/xpC9aeO88d — bella🍋 (@bellathebookish) March 21, 2019

So I did the Florida Man challenge thing ... pic.twitter.com/X6lcM1EHOI — Zeitgeist Frontiersman (@ceufroy) March 21, 2019

I feel like I came out pretty well in the #FloridaMan challenge. pic.twitter.com/Ds0dDyElwG — Bruce (@Ro12Two) March 21, 2019

