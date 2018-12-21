Entertainment Trending

Friday 21 December 2018

First image of Will Smith as Aladdin’s Genie revealed and people have issues

Guy Richie's live action film is due to arrive next summer

Entertainment Weekly's Aladdin cover
Entertainment Weekly's Aladdin cover
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Some fans of Disney's animated feature Aladdin, which released in 1992, may be feeling a little skeptical about Guy Richie's live action reboot which is due to hit the big screen next year.

Disney's magical film was a box office smash, boasting enduring songs like 'A Whole New World' 'Friend Like Me', and has continued to enchant new generations over the course of a quarter of a century.

The Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrells director will undoubtedly bring his own flair for stylised action to proceedings, but that's the least of fans' worries right now as the first images of Will Smith as the Genie have been released.

Entertainment Weekly published shots of Smith, and co-stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, this week and people have been expressing their reservations, particular about Smith as Genie.

The general consensus appears to be that he looks a little odd, and this may have something to do with his hair.

 

Those Disney purists are also concerned that he is not, in fact, blue in the images.

 

However, Smith assured fans that the version of Genie in EW is the genie in his human form.  For most of the film he appears in CGI as blue.

 

Hopefully that means we won't have to look at this:

 

The big reveal generated a hell of a lot of memes as people struggled to adjust their eyeballs.

 

It's that hair.  It may take some getting used to...

 

But people had other issues too:

 

However, there is one aspect of the reveal that people seem to like and that is actor Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.  He's getting a lot of love on social media.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top