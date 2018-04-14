Father's re-enactment of son falling in a pile of stinging nettles goes viral
A father's re-enactment of his four-year-old's dramatic reaction to falling in stinging nettles has gone viral.
Comedian William Andrews said his son put both his hands down into the plants, which painfully stung him, at the weekend.
In a soliloquy that even Shakespeare would surely be proud of, the child described the pain as the "baddest" and "getting worserer".
"It's worser than the tree, than that house, than the river, than the rain. It's getting worse.
Ow ow ow, I may never stop saying ow."
After the incident, Andrews shared a re-enactment of the incident on Twitter. The video has since generated more than 12,000 retweets and 42,000 likes.
The comedian said:
"This afternoon, my son who is aged four fell into the nettles. He put both hands down into the nettles."
Recounting his son's words, he added:
"It's bad, it's bad, it's the baddest.
Bring me to mummy. Bring me to mummy.
Get me the cream."
Twitter users were quick to show their appreciation of the anecdote, with many sharing similar memories.
My son fell over. This is my report pic.twitter.com/Jk7aU3v987— William Andrews (@Williamandrews) April 8, 2018
Independent News Service