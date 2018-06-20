Everyone's reliving the moment Nadine Coyle pronounced 'flour' on breakfast TV
Back in 2010 Nadine Coyle appeared on Sunday Brunch and people are reliving the moment she pronounced the word 'flour'.
A clip of the former Girls Aloud's singer's appearance resurfaced last year with many people marvelling at her accent and pronunciation of one word in particular.
On the show she was asked by host Tim about her accent and picking up American words, but she denied she had an American accent or used American words.
The Derry star said, "I say 'rubbish', or 'I'm going to put the bin out'. I say 'boot'. I would say 'petrol'."
Asked if she likes cooking she said she preferred savoury things to sweet, adding, "Working with flour and making sweet things I'm not so used to."
It was her pronunciation off the world 'flour' that caused a bit of a stir. And that's the bit people are remembering today.
Here's the clip:
Been watching this video of Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud saying the word 'flour' for pretty much the past hour pic.twitter.com/l6pN0VYFSt— ~Adam~ (@sniperinthemist) June 22, 2017
And the full segment:
And Nadine's reaction:
What is this flour craic all about you mad edjits?— Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) June 20, 2018
And here's what people have been saying:
Her fans have reassured her it's all positive:
im living for ur accent 😍— iva (@britneysavedme) June 20, 2018
Edjits 😂😂😂 love how you used that word— 25.11.2016 (@_Lalalalalove_) June 20, 2018
Everyone is just catching up with those of us who love you 💖 we all love you Nadine! Xx— Chezzadine Walsh (@ChezzadineWalsh) June 20, 2018
