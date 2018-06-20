Entertainment Trending

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Everyone's reliving the moment Nadine Coyle pronounced 'flour' on breakfast TV

Nadine Coyle on Sunday Brunch
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Back in 2010 Nadine Coyle appeared on Sunday Brunch and people are reliving the moment she pronounced the word 'flour'.

A clip of the former Girls Aloud's singer's appearance resurfaced last year with many people marvelling at her accent and pronunciation of one word in particular.

On the show she was asked by host Tim about her accent and picking up American words, but she denied she had an American accent or used American words.

The Derry star said, "I say 'rubbish', or 'I'm going to put the bin out'.  I say 'boot'.  I would say 'petrol'."

Asked if she likes cooking she said she preferred savoury things to sweet, adding, "Working with flour and making sweet things I'm not so used to."

It was her pronunciation off the world 'flour' that caused a bit of a stir.  And that's the bit people are remembering today.

Here's the clip:

And the full segment:

And Nadine's reaction:

And here's what people have been saying:

Her fans have reassured her it's all positive:

