News has emerged of James Franco's removal from the star-studded Hollywood cover of Vanity Fair, but never mind that - Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

News has emerged of James Franco's removal from the star-studded Hollywood cover of Vanity Fair, but never mind that - Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

Everyone thinks Reese Witherspoon has three legs (and Oprah has three hands) on Vanity Fair cover

The cover features Claire Foy, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford while Franco was removed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

But it's the extra limbs that appear to have been left behind after an attempt at Photoshop which are garnering the most attention. The left hand side of the extended cover, shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz features Oprah and Reese Witherspoon and it certainly looks like Reese has three legs.

In another shot from the Annie Leibovitz shoot, Oprah appears to have three hands, with one resting on her hip, the other on her thigh, and a third around Reese Witherspoon's waist. Now both Reese and Oprah have weighed in on the argument.

I don’t consider Reese as sitting on Oprah but I do wonder about Reese’s 3 legs??? pic.twitter.com/MSgx2ODkXH — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)" Oprha replied with "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand"

Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Cue lots of tweets from followers requesting that people be proud of their bodies and accepting of who they are, three legs/hands, two legs/hands, or one.️

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Oprah has 3 hands in this photo. THREE HANDS. Reese: 3 legs. Oprah 3: hands. pic.twitter.com/l7EtCQc6FP — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Online Editors