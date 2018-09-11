A leaflet encouraging students at University of Limerick (UL) to stay safe has gone viral on Twitter for its humorous slang.

'Don't be a d*ck' - Flyer encouraging University of Limerick students to stay safe during Freshers' Week goes viral

Students are warned to avoid ‘throwing shapes in public’ and to make sure they ‘obey the shades’ (Gardai) on a night where they may be drinking.

imagine being an international student and the first thing you see are these phrases pic.twitter.com/m595F32yig — rob (@ghoulcabin) September 10, 2018

But some confused social media users have taken to Twitter to question what the warnings actually mean.

Best-selling Irish author Marian Keyes said: “I love it but how do I 'refuse to obey the shades'?

I love it but how do I 'refuse to obey the shades'? What are 'shade's? Tanken yew in advance 😊 — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) September 11, 2018

“What are 'shade's? Tanken yew in advance.”

Another said: “All I gathered from this is that if throwing shapes in public is illegal UL has just become the town from Footloose.”

All I gathered from this is that if throwing shapes in public is illegal UL has just become the town from footloose pic.twitter.com/iQqL6hS95p — No this is Patrick (@_PBody) September 10, 2018

UL Student Life, the representative body for thousands of students at UL, explained that the front of the flyer is designed to draw students in with more details on the back.

“We try every year to make this flyer go viral as otherwise students don’t read it, we use primary colours and student-friendly language on the front,” a member of UL Student Life told Independent.ie.

“We really need students to read these as the back of the leaflet has some very important information for them, but it can be difficult to get them to read it if it is just a regular warning.”

The flyer was circulated among students heading to college this week for 'freshers' week, encouraging them to keep their phone charged on nights out and warned that the university will be contacted if Gardai are called to noisy houses.

