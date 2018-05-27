Donegal man's Twitter thread explaining county's No vote is garnering a lot of praise

Donegal was the only constituency in the country to return a majority No with 51.9 per cent of people voting No compared to 48.1 per cent voting Yes.

With many people questioning why the result was different in Donegal to the rest of the country, one Donegal man took to Twitter to offer his take on the result.

Noel Sharkey's thread is garnering praise from people all over the country.

1) Donegal is the most deprived county in Ireland, with the highest unemployment rate and not even a train service to connect us with the capital. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

2) Donegal people are forced to live and work elsewhere. Many of our Yes voters cast their vote in Dublin, Galway, etc. where they also canvassed and leafleted for @Together4yes — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

3) Over 2.5k of our Yes votes in South Donegal were added to the Sligo/Leitrim total because of redrawing of constituency boundaries. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

4) Donegal women contributed to the national debate, sharing their harrowing personal stories of fatal foetal abnormality and rape, having had to travel some of the longest journeys to access healthcare. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

5) Women won today because of brave movements like the Abortion Rights Campaign @ARCDonegal One of its founding members was the powerful Donegal woman - Cathie Shiels. She is a legend. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

6) A lot of canvasses involved going up backroads and boreens. The scenery was beautiful but it took hours to get small numbers covered. Despite this, the team never gave up. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

7) Rural campaigners across the country were victimised in their workplaces, churches and wider communities. This was very prevalent in Donegal where we didn't have loads of people wearing a Yes/Ta badge giving moral support. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

8) Having voted Yes because you support women, you'll surely spare a thought for the Donegal women hurting at this result, which doesn't reflect their sacrifice and hard work during the local campaign. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

9) Before sneering please remember that there are more No voters in Dublin than there are in Donegal. Donegal's 1000s of Yes votes are Ireland's Yes votes. We #RepealedTheEighth too! — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018