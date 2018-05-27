Entertainment Trending

Sunday 27 May 2018

Donegal man's Twitter thread explaining county's No vote is garnering a lot of praise

Ireland abortion laws
Garda Alan Gallagher and Presiding Officer Carmel McBride carry a polling box, used a day early, by the few people that live off the coast of Donegal on the island of Inishbofin, to vote in the referendum (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

While the Yes side saw a landslide victory on Saturday with two-thirds of the country voting to repeal the Eighth Amendment, one county stood alone in producing a majority No vote.

Donegal was the only constituency in the country to return a majority No with 51.9 per cent of people voting No compared to 48.1 per cent voting Yes. 

There was a 57 per cent turnout.

With many people questioning why the result was different in Donegal to the rest of the country, one Donegal man took to Twitter to offer his take on the result.

Noel Sharkey's thread is garnering praise from people all over the country.

Here it is in full:

Online Editors

