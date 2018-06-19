Entertainment Trending

Did you write to Dempsey's Den in 1988? Your letter may be among these adorable scribings...

Double Z have shared some of the letters sent to Dempsey's Den by children in 1988. PIC: Double Z/Twitter
Aoife Kelly

The love Irish children had for The Den in all its incarnations from 1986 to 2010 was phenomenal.

The return home from school at 3pm was made all the more enjoyable thanks to the RTE programme, which kept everyone enthralled until it was time for dinner (or tea, depending on where in the country you lived) and homework.

Many of biggest stars emerged from The Den, including Zig and Zag, Dustin the Turkey, Podger and Rodge, Socky the Sock Monster, and of course Ian Dempsey and Ray D'Arcy.

Now Ciarán Morrison & Mick O'Hara of Double Z productions have shared fan letters from children all over the country which were sent to the programme in 1988.  They're adorable, and yours may be among them...

People have been sharing their memories...

Online Editors

