Did you write to Dempsey's Den in 1988? Your letter may be among these adorable scribings...

The return home from school at 3pm was made all the more enjoyable thanks to the RTE programme, which kept everyone enthralled until it was time for dinner (or tea, depending on where in the country you lived) and homework.

Now Ciarán Morrison & Mick O'Hara of Double Z productions have shared fan letters from children all over the country which were sent to the programme in 1988. They're adorable, and yours may be among them...

Many of biggest stars emerged from The Den, including Zig and Zag, Dustin the Turkey, Podger and Rodge, Socky the Sock Monster, and of course Ian Dempsey and Ray D'Arcy.

BEST THREAD EVER! #POBox2222 Okay, found two boxes in the attic of fan letters sent to 'Dempseys Den' from 1988. Gonna start posting them. Yours could be in there Eighties kids! #ZigAndZag @IanDempsey pic.twitter.com/DjmZkVs0Zq — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 14, 2018

#PObox2222 Hello 1988 buster! Ian Heaslip from Cork pic.twitter.com/TQ84KUZcLz — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 14, 2018

#PObox2222 Please, please may 1988 'The Very Friendly Club' still exist! Co. Mayo (we guess) Noreen McHale , Laura O'Roirdan , Angela Barrett , Angela Reilly , Mary Fadden , Tina Geraghty , Amy Reilly pic.twitter.com/QQUt1F0Nwp — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

#PObox2222 Hi from 1988 Louise Daly from Carlow! Who sent one of the greatest Irish jokes ever! 'Did you hear the story of three wells?' Well, well, well pic.twitter.com/dNv28XrxGJ — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

#PObox2222 It wasn't all pictures and jokes we got. Back in April 1988 Claire O'Connor from Nenagh, Co. Tipp was NOT impressed! We hadn't sent her any posters or information on @Madonna like she asked and she used a typewriter to prove it! pic.twitter.com/PT3AGLWWSJ — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

#POBox2222 Siobhan Gaffney from Baltinglass Co.Wicklow was a little annoyed we didn't read her 'facts' out on television. But at least we sent her a picture! Phew! pic.twitter.com/PWqROjoE3e — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 17, 2018

#PObox2222 Woah! I wonder is this licence still valid! pic.twitter.com/OPjSXnUvY0 — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 18, 2018

#PObox2222 In 1988 James from Carlow thought this: Zag - best actor in the world! Zig- best story teller in the world! Ian - best at picking cartoons, MOST of all for picking Ghostbusters! He was correct on all three counts! pic.twitter.com/Wz4P9xlWBQ — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 19, 2018

People have been sharing their memories...

I remember writing one and getting an envelope with the RTÉ logo through the letterbox and it was a handwritten note from Celine Whelan saying unfortunately I couldn't meet Zig and Zag in person as they went to bed very early. It didn't matter, that letter made my decade! — Nicola Ryan (@ryan_nic) June 15, 2018

My flowery birthday card was projected onto the guys jumpers and used behind the birthday roll, love this! — DeirdreJackson (@dasuat) June 17, 2018

Yes, the girl who sang 'The Lollipop Tree' over the phone in 1989 was me. #bestswagever — Naomi O'Farrell (@naomiofarrell) June 18, 2018

I really hope my drawing of Zig and Zag and Zuppy is in there...took me ages to find a fawn coloured crayon! — Claire West (@cbwestk) June 19, 2018

OMG! I can't be sure of the year but I sent one in when I was 12/13 and it got on the telly. I missed it that day but an uncle saw it. Didn't have digital pre-record/record-live back then. — Barry Cronin (@dingdingspain) June 15, 2018

There has to be one there from me, I was a full time zag enthusiast in the eighties/early nineties. I'm still recommending never mind the zogabongs to people — Donna B (@thewrongdonna) June 15, 2018

Read more: Five of our favourite RTE childhood memories