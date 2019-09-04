Entertainment Trending

Wednesday 4 September 2019

#brexitmehole - Irish Twitter has the wittiest take on Brexit shenanigans

Jacob Rees Mogg, Charles Stewart Parnell, and a night of frantic tweeting

Contempt: Jacob Rees-Mogg sparked fury in the House of Commons by reclining on a bench during the debate
Contempt: Jacob Rees-Mogg sparked fury in the House of Commons by reclining on a bench during the debate
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclining on his seat in the House of Commons London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 3, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Mogg. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclining on his seat in the House of Commons London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 3, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Mogg. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Vote: Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold an election. Photo: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

It's the hashtag of hashtags, epitomising Irish sentiment towards Brexit as the shenanigans reached fever pitch in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

As British prime minister Boris Johnson watched a majority of MPs vote to take control of the parliamentary agenda, Irish Twitter watched with a raised eyebrow, and a healthy dose of wit.

#brexitmehole was trending in the UK and Ireland, as was 'Charles Stewart Parnell' as Leader of the House Jacob Rees Mogg declared: "The approach taken today is the most unconstitutional use of this house since the days of Charles Stewart Parnell when he tried to bung up parliament."

The Home Rule leader served as a member of parliament from 1875 to 1891 and was renowned for his lengthy speeches designed to disrupt proceedings in an effort to force MPs to turn their attention to Irish issues.

You can read more about that from our Group Political Editor Kevin Doyle here: Why is Charles Stewart Parnell trending? Ghost of Home Rule leader haunts House of Commons in Brexit debate

And a summary of everything else that unfolded last night: Brexit Q&A: So the House of Commons has seized control - will the Conservative Party take it lying down?

But back to Twitter. Rees Mogg later reclined on a bench during the debate, sparking fury in the UK and, well, some inventive memes, largely courtesy of Irish Twitter...

Aside from Rees Mogg there was much else to ridicule, just 280 characters at a time. Here are some of the most entertaining tweets of the night...

Read more: 'Contemptuous of this House' - Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised lying down during Brexit debate

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top