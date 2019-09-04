It's the hashtag of hashtags, epitomising Irish sentiment towards Brexit as the shenanigans reached fever pitch in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

#brexitmehole - Irish Twitter has the wittiest take on Brexit shenanigans

As British prime minister Boris Johnson watched a majority of MPs vote to take control of the parliamentary agenda, Irish Twitter watched with a raised eyebrow, and a healthy dose of wit.

#brexitmehole was trending in the UK and Ireland, as was 'Charles Stewart Parnell' as Leader of the House Jacob Rees Mogg declared: "The approach taken today is the most unconstitutional use of this house since the days of Charles Stewart Parnell when he tried to bung up parliament."

The Home Rule leader served as a member of parliament from 1875 to 1891 and was renowned for his lengthy speeches designed to disrupt proceedings in an effort to force MPs to turn their attention to Irish issues.

But back to Twitter. Rees Mogg later reclined on a bench during the debate, sparking fury in the UK and, well, some inventive memes, largely courtesy of Irish Twitter...

This, and #brexitmehole, are the best things I've ever seen on Twitter! 🤣🤣☘️🇮🇪👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TvuhMdEEVL — Hazel Gaynor (@HazelGaynor) September 4, 2019

Siri, show me a picture that shows me exactly how I feel about the shenanigans in Westminister last night. 🤪😅#BrexitMeHole #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/UIeMRhQ67t — Sarah (@Sal_feehan) September 4, 2019

So no one told you life was going to be this way. #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/RAgBq7PJ7a — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) September 3, 2019

When you get in from your local after 10 pints of Guinness at 4am in the morning, make a mug of tea, a cheese and ham toastie and watch repeats of Supermarket Sweep on Challenge from 1995. #HouseOfCommons #Brexit #brexitmehole #BrexitShambles #BrexitDebate #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/0AOjIskVXr — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusicIRL) September 3, 2019

Paint me like one of your french girls #brexitmehole https://t.co/bVhuhPMp77 — Steve Murtagh (@smurts1) September 3, 2019

When your still in bits from electric picnic. #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/eYMxORaJvh — Graham (@Gooch_d_drog) September 3, 2019

Aside from Rees Mogg there was much else to ridicule, just 280 characters at a time. Here are some of the most entertaining tweets of the night...

& it’s over to our reporters Brendan, & Colin, for an update on #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/RLsnfrIwFw — Mac (@BrigadistaAbu) September 4, 2019

‘‘Tis time for Martin Brennan to explain #brexitmehole cos the brits are at it again pic.twitter.com/T5JSjqNASd — paul hayes (@paulhayesman) September 4, 2019

On flight Dublin to Berlin with @AerLingus - doors have just closed as we pull from gate:



Pilot announces that he expects some slight turbulence whilst flying over the UK. Plane erupts in sniggers. #BrexitShambles #brexitmehole #Brexit — Steve Conlon (@stevenconlon) September 4, 2019

🎵When I wake up in the morning, love

& the Tories are in disarray

& something without warning, love

Bears heavy on my mind



Then I look at you

& the world’s alright with me

Just one look at the state of you

& I know it’s gonna’ be



A lovely day

A lovely day...🎵#brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/ve0gLALTd2 — Mac (@BrigadistaAbu) September 4, 2019

Tomorrow on Brexit: Extraordinary measures taken as Noel Edmonds drafted in to broker a deal with EU #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/EikjGN2H3K — Mark (@MD_IRE_123) September 3, 2019

Who needs House of Cards when you have Twitter and the UK government imploding onscreen.



As if Netflix writers could have conjured up solid gold hashtags like #brexitmehole! I've said it many times in the past month but I'm so proud to be Irish.#BrexitShambles #BorisJohnson — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) September 3, 2019

Seems like the logical thing to do considering the circumstances..

#brexitmehole https://t.co/9rbP9MRqaj — AoifeVaughan (@VaughanAoife) September 3, 2019

You can always count on a good Irish hashtag in uncertain times. #brexitmehole — Phil Boyle (@g_h_o_s_t_b_o_y) September 3, 2019

Watching all hell break loose in the UK parliament with a cuppa, then trending with #brexitmehole is the most Irish thing ever https://t.co/VzFpAKgbXO — SherlocksSister (@SherlockSister1) September 3, 2019

“It’s not that the Irish are cynical.

It’s rather that they have a wonderful lack of respect for everything & everybody”#brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/K8T5ojV8QD — Mac (@BrigadistaAbu) September 3, 2019

Online Editors