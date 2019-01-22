Azealia Banks brands reigning Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher '#uglyirishgirl'

The US rapper is facing backlash after she branded Irish women "ugly" following a row with Aer Lingus staff on a Dublin-bound flight from the UK.

Since the incident on the Irish airline yesterday, Banks has been posting videos of her journey to Dublin for her gig at The Academy this evening to Instagram.

In her Instagram stories she shared an image of Kirsten Mate Maher from the Rose of Tralee with the caption, "nah, you're chopped sis" along with the hashtag #uglyirishgirl.

Maher (21), from Waterford, responded to the post with one of her own, an image of her pouting at the camera with the caption, "@azealiabanks @ me then ️ Kisses from a #uglyirishgirl #creased"

Banks yesterday claimed she was "banned" from Aer Lingus after being "treated like a wild animal" on board the plane.

The 27-year-old recorded a video to describe her "travel day from hell" at Gatwick.

"The lady is like... asking me some questions," she said tearfully, referring to a staff member. "And since I didn't have an answer for her...she's just like staring at me. She goes to the captain...and says that I said; 'Oh don't stare at me, I'll sort you out'. I'm from New York city, I don't say s**t like that, I don't use that kind of slang."

According to Banks, she attempted to look for her passport. "They crowded round me like I'm some sort of animal saying, 'we're going to have a problem'. I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here."

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus confirmed that two passengers "disembarked themselves" off the flight, adding it does not tolerate "disruptive guest behaviour".

Azealia's tearful Insta story

Banks is currently in Dublin and her gig is going ahead as scheduled at The Academy this evening.

