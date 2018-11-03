Avril Lavigne breaks her silence on bizarre internet conspiracy theory that she secretly died years ago

The 34-year-old singer has been the subject of a surreal conspiracy theory for more than a decade, with fans claiming that the real Avril has been replaced by a doppelganger who has carried her career forwards - but the Canadian star has now laughed off the rumour. During an interview with Kyle and Jackie O on Australia's KISS 1065, Jackie asked: "What about ... did you laugh at the rumours that went around where you no longer exist and there's a clone of you?"

And Avril - who is said to have been replaced by a doppelganger whose real name is Melissa - replied: "Yeah, some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?"

Meanwhile, Avril recently revealed she doesn't regret her marriages. The 'Girlfriend' hitmaker - who split from first husband Deryck Whibley in 2009 after three years of marriage and went on to wed Chad Kroeger in July 2013 before separating in September 2015 - revealed she "loves love" and is still on good terms with both of her former spouses.

Avril Lavigne is set to release her first album in five years (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: "I love love. The way I looked at it is I married my long-terms."

Avril first met Chad when it was suggested by her then-manager that they should get into the recording studio together and they quickly fell in love.

Recalling her initial reaction to the collaboration suggestion, she shared: "He's had a ton of hit songs. He plays guitar. This could be great ... A month later, I had a 14-carat ring on my finger."

Singer Avril Lavigne performs on stage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Concert at the Arrowhead Pond on December 19, 2002 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Online Editors