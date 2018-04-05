'A lad told the class he heard the boom of 9/11 - in Donegal' - people are sharing their primary school lies and they're hilarious

We've all been guilty of telling the odd tall tale or two to gain a little kudos but when you're five it's sometimes difficult to know when you've crossed the line from believable to incredible.

She got a massive response with more than 9,000 liking her tweet and over 100 responses from people who told ridiculous lies and those who believed the ridiculous lies they were told. I mean, Of COURSE your best friend is actually Hannah Montana. Here are some of the best:

Did anyone ever tell lies in primary school to look class? I told the teacher I visited Thailand and another lad told the class he HEARD the boom of 9/11. In Donegal.

A kid in my class claimed NASA was researching him cos his skin healed so quickly — Kat (@batoshi) April 4, 2018

My auntie was in Lillehammer & brought me a little doll back. I brought it into class, stood up & told everyone a long story all about my weekend in Lillehammer. All went well until I got carried away and said my luggage fell out of the plane on the flight home. — Catherine O'Mahony (@CatherineMatz) April 4, 2018

My dad told me he won a gold medal in the Olympics for sleeping but they couldn't wake him up to give it to him so he didn't have it. Told everyone in school who'd listen to me. — Aoife Mullen (@AoifeMullen) April 4, 2018

I once made up a book about spies to this guy and he told me he'd read the series and started arguing with me about it even though I'd made the whole thing up. There's no school for spies book series based in Egypt. — bekah kate (@bex_themonkey) April 4, 2018

My ma used to get my Santa presents in the shop and pay for them and tell me that Santa only has to collect them now from the shop and I told the whole class this at the age of 9 and STILL didn't cop on — shannon (@itsshannondolan) April 3, 2018

My friend's kid told his teacher that the reason he hadn't done his homework was because he'd been training because he'd been selected to represent Scotland at Karate. Teacher wrote a note in his homework book to parents saying they must be v proud. Parents made him fess up (1/2) — Helen Murray Taylor (@TaylorHelen_M) April 4, 2018

Which he did. 'When I said I'd been selected to go to Hungary with the Scottish Karate team, what I meant was it was the kid next to me...' — Helen Murray Taylor (@TaylorHelen_M) April 4, 2018

When the Berlin Wall fell I told my mates I had an uncle who lived near by and would bring it random bits of stone and bricks and tell my mates it was part of the wall — Mark Toleman (@marktoleman) April 4, 2018

I started the rumour that in "I would do anything for love" Meatloaf was singing about taking his ma of life support but he couldn't in the end. I think I was in 2nd class and it was still going around when I was leaving lol — Ciara Redmond (@queera_redmond) April 4, 2018

When I taught music in a primary school a kid told me her Granny was IN The Beatles — Sinéad Diskin (@SineadDiskin) April 5, 2018

my friend used to tell any new kids who came to our school that when he was a wee one he tripped and hit his head off the fireplace and was in a coma for a year. — Dave K (@funzeye) April 3, 2018

I told my friend my parents were renovating the attic and turning it into my room and there would be a pink escalator going up and down to my room 😂😂😂😂 — Steph Fleming (@stephfleming147) April 4, 2018

@konstancja123 when my dad was bodyguarding for Madonna one night in the oddessey and I told everyone my dad was dating her, and that he was in the red hot chilli peppers — Georgia Morrison (@georgiamorry) April 5, 2018

A lad in my class told us he got all his WWE t-shirts and hoodies off his uncle who was on the WWE board of directors. This was in secondary school. — you're mum (@beemoviefan1) April 3, 2018

He also told us the uncle flew him and his brother out to WrestleMania on his private jet. This was on a Monday, the day after the event. The event that ended at 4AM. School started at 9AM. — you're mum (@beemoviefan1) April 3, 2018