Tuesday 30 January 2018

This woman just sealed her love for Copper Face Jacks with a tattoo

Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street
Will this work in place of a Gold Member Card?

A Canadian tourist wasn so enamoured by Copper's during her trip to Dublin that she decided to make the memories lasting.

Charlotte Metein, who's due to return to Canada next month, got herself inked with the Coppers' coordinates.

She proudly displayed her brand new tattoo on Instagram and even managed to shock the Harcourt Street nightclub who asked: 'Is this for real?' under the photo.

Charlotte admitted that it was and asked Copper Face Jacks if it "might just be worthy of a gold card?"

Canadian girl @charlottemetin has legit got our coordinates tattooed on her.

