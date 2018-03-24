Entertainment Banter

The five emotional stages of the clocks going forward

Seriously?
Seriously?
Aoife Kelly

It's that time again. The clocks go forward (not back) tonight and this means only one thing - confusion, frustration and rage as we grapple with less sleep, and the arduous task of resetting all the clocks in our lives...

Here are some of the emotional stages we'll all negotiate this weekend:

Confusion

Do you speak the truth iPhone???
Do you speak the truth iPhone???

Everyone will ask each other and themselves this question tonight: "Are the clocks going forward or back?". Answer: They are going forward by one hour at 1am tomorrow morning, March 25.  A helpful rhyme to remember is 'spring forward, fall back'.

 

Disappointment

When the realisation hits that the clocks going forward means an hour less sleep tonight and, possibly, an hour less drinking in the local, we feel cheated.  Yes, you got an hour extra six months ago but nobody told you you'd have to pay it back.  Well, like it or not, now it's payback time.  On the other hand it's the one night of the year on which night shift workers may rejoice if their shifts are reduced by one whole hour.

 

Frustration and rage

The perfect dashboard
The perfect dashboard

Your smartphone is smart enough to change the time automatically but chances are your car, your cooker, your radio and your watch are oblivious to Daylight Saving.  The confusion this causes to your sleep deprived brain is nothing compared to the frustration and rage that will ensue when you attempt to manually adjust the time one hour forward on said car, cooker, and radio.  Car radios are particularly rage-inducing.  Best just leave it until the time changes back again... 

 

Irritability

Stock pic
Stock pic

You may have an entire day to get your head around the new time, but it's not enough. On Monday morning your alarm will penetrate your brain with its infuriating joviality at 6am as usual but your body feels like it's still 5am and that's the middle of the damn night. 

 

Acceptance

pint.jpg
Pints outside anyone?

But hey, it's bright outside as you set off for work/school/life and it's bright when you leave to return home.  The potential for post-work pints (or whatever other outdoor pursuit tickles your fancy) under a glimmer of a solitary ray of sun is real.  Things are looking up.  There's a whiff of summer in the air.  Enjoy!

 

Online Editors

