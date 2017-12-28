The absolutely hilarious moment this Irish kid just cannot contain himself over his new Christmas gift

Independent.ie

There's nothing like witnessing a child's delighted reaction as they open their gifts from Santa on Christmas morning.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/the-absolutely-hilarious-moment-this-irish-kid-just-cannot-contain-himself-over-his-new-christmas-gift-36441301.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36441256.ece/b1347/AUTOCROP/h342/2888707-1514447010670312.jpg