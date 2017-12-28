The absolutely hilarious moment this Irish kid just cannot contain himself over his new Christmas gift
There's nothing like witnessing a child's delighted reaction as they open their gifts from Santa on Christmas morning.
Little Jacob O'Sullivan (4) from Cork was exceptionally excited to open his present.
The little boy could not contain his excitement as he realised Santa knew exactly what he wanted this year.
The excitement was caught on camera by his mother Carol who happened to be filming his older brother Kai on his scooter.
Online Editors
