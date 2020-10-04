'Story is my work and my driving force'

Actor Niamh McCann grew up in Dublin with her parents, two sisters and a brother. After time in London, she lives in Dublin with her dog Stevie Nicks, who "has the rock-star vibes of her name".

Having trained at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London, Niamh went straight into work at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. Since then, theatre, both in the UK and Ireland, has been her mainstay. She is a long-term collaborator with ANU Productions.

"Story is my work and it is my driving force in life. As human beings we need it, in all forms, and especially now," she says.

Niamh is in ANU's The Party to End All Parties for the Dublin Theatre Festival, which will be live-streamed on October 8. See www.dublintheatrefestival.ie for details.

Movie: Mike Leigh's Secrets and Lies

I have watched all of Mike Leigh's films but Secrets and Lies is the one I return to almost annually. It's not the lightest of watches but Brenda Blethyn's performance still moves me to this day. Heart-breaking, funny and tender, a tour de force of storytelling.

Music: En Vogue

I have very eclectic taste in music, and it all figures on the day and my mood as to who or what I listen to. At the moment I'm obsessed with Peggy Lee and that big-band feel behind all her tracks - there's an energy and warmth that carries you straight to another time. But my most memorable gig of the last few years has to be En Vogue at Vicar Street. Great energy and great craic - the best moment was when the whole audience sang Don't Let Go at the end of the gig because the band never came back on stage for an encore. Only in Dublin.

Artist: David Lynch

I remember so clearly the first time I watched the opening sequence to Twin Peaks on TV - I was hooked straight away. This weird and altered reality that David Lynch created grabbed me then and I have admired him as an artist ever since. Last year I saw an exhibition of his paintings for the first time at the Manchester International Festival. All this mixed-media sculpturing on painted canvas, his dark and curious mind ever-present. I love how he works in so many art forms.

TV: Harlots

We are so spoiled by the incredible TV drama these days, so this is a tricky category. But I just finished the BBC series Harlots. Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville lead a female-strong cast. It's fast, clever, funny, salacious and with so much heart. The fusion of period and contemporary is so well achieved and the acting is sublime. How women survived in the late 1700s in London and how those themes have never really gone away…

Books: Miranda July's No One Belongs Here More Than You

I surround myself with books and it's safe to say I don't stress about when they are read. They are there for me, and knowing that I have all these worlds at my fingertips is a great comfort and a privilege that I am very grateful for. Miranda July's No One Belongs Here More Than You is a book I return to again and again. Firstly, because the title makes everything feel all right on a bad day. And secondly, it's a series of short stories so it's always great to dip into if I have a big project on and my brain can't take a big read. Each story shares the commonality of everyday people living extraordinary lives and how a single moment can change everything. The fragility of this idea always brings me back for more.

