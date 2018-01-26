'Stop Kardashianism now!' - Pub bans patrons from saying 'literally'

A New York bar has banned patrons from using the word 'literally'.

A New York bar has banned patrons from using the word 'literally'.

Continental bar in the East Village put a sign up warning customers that if they use the word they'll be politely kicked out.

"Sorry but if you say the word 'literally' inside Continental you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave," it reads. "If you actually start a sentence with 'I literally' you must leave immediately!!!"

Giving some insight into the feelings behind their ban, they continue, "This is the most overused, annoying word in the English language and we will not tolerate it. "Stop Kardashianism now!" it concludes.

The note was written in caps for a shouting effect, which we've spared you here. But if you'd like to take a look, here's their shouty sign: East Village bar the Continental expounds on their (tongue-in-cheek) ban on the word literally. Their stated goal now is to stop “Kardashianism.” cc: @edenbrower pic.twitter.com/iI0N41qCgt — evgrieve (@evgrieve) January 24, 2018 Some people on Twitter have condemned the sign as misogynistic but bar owner Trigger Smith told Time Out that it's tongue-in-cheek.

“My bar would be empty if I enforced the sign,” he said. “How could I mean that? How could I be serious?” “I literally feel sorry for anybody who would take this seriously,” he added.

He did go on to reiterate his point about it being overused, however.

Continential is due to shut down at the end of June after 27 years in existence, perhaps 27 too many years of hearing the clientelle say 'literally' for Trigger.

Online Editors