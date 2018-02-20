More than 600 of KFC's 900 stores were forced to close as a new delivery contract with DHL sparked chicken shortages across the UK.

Police ask the public to stop calling to report that KFC has run out of chicken

Frustrated customers resorted to calling the police or contacting their local MPs, with Tower Hamlets MPS tweeting that fried chicken is “not a police matter”.

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018 Police were not able to say exactly how many calls they had received about KFC, but warned the public against wasting police time. A spokesperson for Met Police said: “(The) Tweet was gentle reminder that nuisance calls are not welcome but detract from responses needed for serious calls to police.”

Bermondsey MP Neil Coyle said constituents had also been contacting him about the restaurant, tweeting: “I’ve been contacted by disappointed #KFC customers on Borough High Street.” I've been contacted by disappointed #KFC customers on Borough High St #SE1 & Walworth Rd #SE17 today: https://t.co/vNVQiMLs9Q — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) February 19, 2018 KFC expects disruption to some restaurants to continue for the rest of the week.

Social media users have been voicing their despair at the chicken shortage, with some calling the closures an “apocalypse”, or dubbing the incident “the great KFC crisis of ’18”. Disaster. Took the Grandkids out to dinner at KFC only to see that it's shut down. Some chicken shortage. Took them to McDonald's but it's not the same. Crying in the bathroom. Can't show weakness in front of them. #KFCCrisis — Ron Sanderson (@R_Sanderson1952) February 19, 2018 A KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems, getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.” KFC has now set up a page on its website where customers can check for their nearest open restaurant.

Press Association