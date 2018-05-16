Perfect timing: This live news report on a drugs bust will get you through the midweek slump
Could they have timed this one any better?
KMTV reporter Cameron Tucker was reporting on a case in which a rural south-east England town had become host to a large cannabis grow-house, when this surprise guest appeared in the background.
House plant or not, the timing was perfect to get us through the midweek slump.
.@KMTV_Kent @KMTVCam wasn't expecting THIS to happen live on #KentTonight earlier... pic.twitter.com/0dVm3AeSNg— KMTV (@KMTV_Kent) May 15, 2018
