Entertainment Banter

Wednesday 16 May 2018

Perfect timing: This live news report on a drugs bust will get you through the midweek slump

Independent.ie Newdesk

Could they have timed this one any better?

KMTV reporter Cameron Tucker was reporting on a case in which a rural south-east England town had become host to a large cannabis grow-house, when this surprise guest appeared in the background.

House plant or not, the timing was perfect to get us through the midweek slump.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment