Coppers' cupid struck again on Saturday night for Orla and John but their budding romance may have been thwarted before it even began.

If your name is John and you were in Coppers on Saturday night, Orla wants to hear from you

Orla met John in the residence bar in Copper Face Jacks in the early hours of Sunday morning and, after they hit it off, she added her number to his phone and called it so she could store his number on her phone.

However, when Orla checked her phone on Sunday there was no missed call and she realised she had mistakenly given him the wrong number.

"I was shooting myself on Sunday because I actually really liked him," Orla, who is originally from Roscommon but lives in Dublin, tells Independent.ie

A bar in Coppers. Photo: Arthur Carron

"I was there with my friends after the [Roscommon] match and he came over chatting to me, and straight away he was like, 'Can I have your number? I saw you when you came in'. He asked me what would be my favourite first date.

"We were talking for about an hour and we got on really well. I was being cagey about details about where I lived and stuff. He thought I was living on the southside in Ranelagh or Ballsbridge - he thought I had notions! We were just having the banter."

Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street

Orla, who works as an occupational therapist, first contacted Breakfast Republic on RTE 2fm to share her story this morning in the hope that John, who is originally from Clare but also lives in Dublin, would get in contact.

"He seemed really genuine. He said he'd text me later," she says. "We said we'd meet up and go on a date this week. I wouldn't do this if I didn't really like him."

Orla fears John thinks that she deliberately gave him the wrong number, "I actually really liked him and I wouldn't want him to think that," she says.

So John, if you're reading this, let us reconnect you with Orla. Just email aokelly@independent.ie

Online Editors