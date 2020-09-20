I can't believe you fell for that! But I did

I am always fascinated when I hear people talk nonsense. I ask myself how did they come to believe what they are spouting and wondering have they two brain cells to rub together. Not that I am immune to believing rubbish.

Early in the days of Covid-19, I read something that said a quick home test for the virus was to hold your breath for 15 seconds. If you could do that, you were negative. I immediately set to holding my breath for a least a minute and, to my surprise, found this relatively easy to do. I was delighted with this and called a doctor friend with the good news. This woman, who normally credits me with being fairly smart, fell around the place laughing. "I can't believe you took that seriously," she managed to blurt out in between peals of laughter at my expense. I cringed as I began to count the number of people to whom I had already passed on this excellent 'advice'.

When we listen to gossip, it makes a big difference to us who the source is. We all know people who love tittle-tattle and we assume half of what they say is wrong. We all know people who have a great ability to get the wrong end of the stick and we measure what they say accordingly. And we all have sources we trust, even if the evidence isn't there in front of our eyes.

Unfortunately, far too many Americans trust their current commander in chief, a man who has a penchant for retweeting or approving all manner of bonkers theories. I am still waiting for him to cast doubt on whether Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, but perhaps even 'the Donald' has his limits.

I am a bit of a CNN addict. I like Jim Acosta, its White House correspondent. I listened with mounting disbelief while he reported from the appropriately named Freeland, Michigan, where the president was about to make a speech. Lots, indeed most, of the audience were not wearing masks, and masked-up Jim asked them why. One man said he couldn't hear people who wore masks. No problem with the president's mask then. Another man confidently told Jim that the virus was all a hoax and he didn't believe in it and it was sent to destroy America. It is an impressive hoax that seems likely to equal the number of Americans, 291,557, who died in World War II. I assume he doesn't wear a seat belt either. Like the man who pointed out that we get heart attacks and we haven't stopped eating cheeseburgers. Another man proudly asserted that the Good Lord takes care of him so he didn't need to wear a mask. "If I die, I die," he said, seemingly unaware that you could easily substitute the word 'kill' for 'die' in that sentence. I don't have a hotline to his God but I believe there is a commandment about not killing in the Good Book.

It is despicable that much of this damage has been fuelled by Trump, but the damage is done. He is a reminder that we need to examine our beliefs carefully and look at the evidence. Like many people, I fell for the fraudulent Andrew Wakefield MMR and autism story for a while. It was published in a reputable journal and it took time before he was exposed. We are still suffering the effects of his handiwork with the anti-vax movement. I have lost count of the number of GPs who tell me that they are seeing childhood illnesses that they had not seen for years.

Every day on TV, I see fresh young faces who have completed years of school and many are hoping to do a few more. If I believe in one thing, it is in the value of education. And maybe social distancing, hand-washing and masks will take a bit of the load off the Good Lord.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

