I am too old to get really moved by most pop music at this stage but there is something about this that nearly makes me weep. It feels like someone saying, ‘there, there, cry if you want, here’s a tissue and some beautiful music as a balm’

You could worry that we should be suspicious of The Avalanches' new album. It took them 16 years to make their second album, so four years for their third album seems like indecent haste. Some might be hesitant, worrying that it should have taken longer. But actually it's perfectly effective as a vaccine against everything right now.

The Avalanches are an Australian band. Their debut album from 2000, Since I Left You that was made pretty much entirely of samples of other music, is still regarded as a classic. Their 2016's Wildflowers was OK but not worth the 16-year wait.

Throughout the year, the band have been breadcrumbing tracks from their new album We Will Always Love You. They were varied and sometimes beautiful, The album finally came out last Friday week and whatever it is about it - whether it is because of this moment in time, the year we've had, or because this album is more organic, with more real musicians and singers, and has more actual songs - I have never been more grateful for an album.

I'm too old to get really moved by most pop music at this stage, but there is something about this album that nearly makes me weep. It feels like someone saying, "Everything is going to be OK." It feels like someone saying, "It's OK to suddenly feel the whole year bear down on you... There, there, cry if you want... Here's a tissue and here's some beautiful music as a balm."

It's not particularly intense or deep music, in fact, a lot of is quite frothy, but it's transcendent. Which is apt given that We Will Always Love You is a concept album about the love story between astronomer and author Carl Sagan and Nasa creative director Ann Druyan.

According to Musictech.net: "Back in 1977, the two worked together to assemble the golden records meant to represent human civilisation, which were placed in the Voyager space probes and now live among the stars. Among the recordings jettisoned into space was a sample of Druyan's brainwaves, captured during the days that followed Sagan's marriage proposal to her - a genuine snapshot of pure chemical love."

With that as its inspiration, it's no surprise that a lot of the album is quite spacy and chillsome, but then sometimes, when you're not always expecting it, it speeds up a bit. When Jamie XX's beats and the bassline drops into 'Wherever You Go', it's one of the stand-out moments in music this year. 'Running Red Lights' is California sunshine pop as good as the Beach Boys. 'Music Makes Me High' feels like the kind of thing you imagine Larry Levan might have dropped to liven up a marathon set in the Paradise Garage in 1978.

You might seek out the album and think I'm mad. It's quite weird at times and it never explains itself in any way, but the sheer bonkersness of the enterprise is half the charm. This album helps cure depression, and will make you feel moments of transcendent joy.

If you don't check out the album, just do one thing. Take eight minutes out of your day, go to YouTube and watch the video for 'Wherever You Go' (Live in lockdown with the International Space Orchestra).

Watch it right to the end when they tell you who the musicians are. In a year in which we've all gained a new appreciation for scientists who dream big, this feels like a beautiful snapshot of 2020.

This piece was meant to be a rundown of some of the cultural things that helped me in 2020 but as you can see I got a bit carried away with The Avalanches. So I'll keep the remaining recommendations brief.

Someone, if you will, prescribed me The Poetry Pharmacy recently. It's a beautiful little orange hardback that feels like you've had it for 100 years. It's by William Sieghart and it does what it says on the tin.

He takes various conditions and prescribes a poem for what ails you. Who knew? What has been missing from my life is more poetry. I've been reading the poems aloud, as Siegnart suggests - five times before they start to reveal themselves fully he says - and it works. Poems make you feel better. I feel this could be the beginning of a whole new relationship for me.

If you got any kind of a new Apple device for Christmas, you have a year free of Apple's TV streaming service. There isn't a whole lot there but The Morning Show is well worth watching. It takes two episodes to get into it and it has its flaws but it actually asks a lot of awkward and interesting questions about #MeToo, complicity and the complexity of human beings. And there's some seriously expensive luxe knitwear and interiors too.

Nicolas Godin is one half of Air and if you bemoan the fact that Air have never reached the heights of Premiers Symptomes, Moon Safari and The Virgin Suicides, check out 'What Makes Me Think About You' from his recent album Concrete and Glass. It's got that slick 70s space-age-bachelor-pad vibe of early Air, complete with slinky fretless bass and vocoder, and that aching melancholy that Air used to do so well.

James Vincent McMorrow has released a hat trick of classic singles this year. If 2021's album lives up to 'Headlights', 'I Should Go' and 'Gone', he should be the music success story of next year.

