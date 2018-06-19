Two hedonistic hedgehogs are recovering after going on a bit of a bender over the weekend.

Hedgehogs sleeping off hangover after getting drunk on eggnog in park

The little spiky creatures were found conked out together with their noses beside a discarded bottle of eggnog in a playground in Zitadelle Peterseberg in Germany.

A concerned member of the public alerted police and officers Corinna and Hendrick attended the scene and picked up the drunken divils. "They could barely move, let along walk straight," said a post on the police station's Facebook page, adding that the hedgehogs were clearly suffering the consequences of their over-indulgence.

"Communication and personal data recording with the do were extremely difficult, since both had very vague memories of events, their environment and their earthly existence," they said. The hedgehogs were brought to the local zoo where they were allowed to recover. An update has revealed that one of them has awoken and is waiting on his partner in crime to sober up too.

They will then be returned to the wild. On a more serious note, the police have asked people not to leave rubbish lying around which can put wildlife in danger (or give them too much of a good time).

