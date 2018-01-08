Dublin Bus had the perfect response to a toddler's concerns about buses that 'have to sleep out in the yard'
What happens to the buses left out in the cold?
Dublin Bus manage to allay the worries of a three-year-old who was concerned about what happens to the buses that don't make it to the garage before bedtime.
A passenger called Matthew tweeted Dublin Bus with a question from his nephew: "Hi @dublinbusnews, my three year old wanted to know how you decide which buses get to sleep inside the depot garage and which have to sleep out in the yard."
Dublin Bus was happy to let Matthew's nephew know that even though there isn't enough space for all the buses to sleep inside the depot at the one time, they've worked out a fair system that gives every bus a break from the cold.
Hi Matthew, we have rang around to a few of the depots and we can confirm that all buses are loved equally and take turns sleeping inside the warm depot. Those sleeping outside are given cocoa to keep warm.— Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) January 8, 2018
And it assured the little boy that those outside are well looked after with a special, sweet treat.
Now you know.
Online Editors