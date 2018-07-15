My interest in competitive sports is niche - I’m only keen on championships that take place on ice or involve colourful spandex costumes.

My interest in competitive sports is niche - I’m only keen on championships that take place on ice or involve colourful spandex costumes.

Don't say, 'well there's always next year' - How to fake being on the ball for World Cup final

So football doesn’t hold a special place in my heart. But even I recognise the seismic sporting weekend that’s upon us.

Regardless how you feel about the beautiful game you will inevitably end up watching the final.

For the benefit of other indifferent spectators I have consulted with the sports desk, who have advised me on some phrases to help you bluff your way through. God speed.

*Ask a lot of rhetorical questions. Vague things about what the referee is ‘playing at’, and the managers strategy tend to land well.

Throw out random phrases like ‘Who was that to?’ and ‘Ah here!’. Or, if you end up watching Wimbledon; ‘I’d challenge that call’.

*Talk about Croatia punching above its weight - it’s the smallest country to reach the final since Uruguay in 1950. That’s a fun factoid - mention it frequently.

*Roll your eyes when that Maroon 5 ad comes on.

*Draw parallels with Belgium playing England again to ongoing Brexit negotiations.

*The kits this year were nice. Your favourites were Nigeria and Peru. Nigeria’s had lots of chevrons, Peru’s had a fancy stripe. Make passing reference to sponsorship deals.

*Do not make the same mistake I did and confuse Brian Kerr with Bobby Kerr. They are not the same man. Do not solicit Brian Kerr for investment advice, and don’t ask Bobby for Dublinese football commentary.

*Luka Modric is a big deal. He wears a hairband, plays for Croatia and slagged off the English press. You like Modric. Let everyone know that. Tell them you think he was the standout player of the tournament. Sit back and nod knowingly.

*Don’t say: “Well, there’s always next year.”

Online Editors