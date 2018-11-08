WATCH: Dublin 3-year-old Daisy is a future Oscar winner with her improvised phone chat

She's only three years old yet Daisy is the undisputed Queen of Improv.

She's only three years old yet Daisy is the undisputed Queen of Improv.

Chatting on a hotel phone while on a holiday with her parents she's clearly a future Oscar winner.

Animated, expressive, and undoubtedly adorable, she'll brighten up your day in this video captured by her dad Alan Healy.

Speaking to Independent.ie her cousin Emma Grouse said, "She’s actually very shy in front of others but in front of family she is like a little granny - always thinks she’s older than she is!"

Read more: WATCH: 'I'm actually mortified' - Does this toddler have the strongest Cork accent you've ever heard?

Online Editors