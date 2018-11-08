WATCH: Dublin 3-year-old Daisy is a future Oscar winner with her improvised phone chat
She's only three years old yet Daisy is the undisputed Queen of Improv.
Chatting on a hotel phone while on a holiday with her parents she's clearly a future Oscar winner.
Animated, expressive, and undoubtedly adorable, she'll brighten up your day in this video captured by her dad Alan Healy.
Speaking to Independent.ie her cousin Emma Grouse said, "She’s actually very shy in front of others but in front of family she is like a little granny - always thinks she’s older than she is!"
Read more: WATCH: 'I'm actually mortified' - Does this toddler have the strongest Cork accent you've ever heard?Watch: 'Oh Santa' - Adorable moment Donegal kid mistakes bearded man as Santa
Online Editors
Related Content
- WATCH: 'I'm actually mortified' - Does this toddler have the strongest Cork accent you've ever heard?
- Twitter in stitches as police reveal they're seeking alleged thief who ‘looks like Ross Geller from Friends’