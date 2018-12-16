A young student has captured her grandfather's reaction every time she visits him - and her compilation video has sparked a lot of love online.

A young student has captured her grandfather's reaction every time she visits him - and her compilation video has sparked a lot of love online.

Girl captures her grandfather's heartwarming reaction every time she calls to visit in viral video

Jennifer Barclay, from Scotland, took to Twitter on Friday to share the one-minute clip, and it has since amassed over 5.1m views.

The video shows her granddad greeting her as he opens the front door every time she comes to visit for dinner.

"My grandad has broken the Internet today," she wrote online.

My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I doxoxo pic.twitter.com/4XK4TEBctQ — Jen (@JenBarclayX) December 14, 2018

"No matter how many times I watch the video of my grandad opening the door, it brings a tear to my eye. So much love."

Online Editors