Banksy artworks on display ahead of online auction deadline

Rare works from subversive street artist Banksy – including Girl With Balloon – Colour AP (gold) – went on display ahead of an auction later this month

Rare works from subversive street artist Banksy have gone on display ahead of an auction deadline later this month.

Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t, the name of the Christie’s online-only sale pays homage to Banksy’s famous Morons screenprint.

Morons is based on a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.

Christie's art handlers adjust prints of Kate Moss by Banksy, which are also included in the sale

Christie's art handlers adjust prints of Kate Moss by Banksy, which are also included in the sale

Included in the auction is Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) which is expected to fetch between £800,000 and £1.2 million.

Two colour variations on Banksy’s famed Kate Moss work could go for as much as £250,000 each, auctioneers said.

His Soup Can – White/Emerald/Tan is also up for grabs and could fetch as much as £80,000.

A Christie's employee holds Soup Can – White/Emerald/Tan by Banksy

A Christie's employee holds Soup Can – White/Emerald/Tan by Banksy

The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper, which is expected to sell for between £100,000-150,000.

The artworks are on show at Christie’s central London saleroom.

Bidding is open now until September 23.