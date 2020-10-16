Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain reveals plans to extend family

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she plans to adopt a child.

The TV chef, 35, already shares three children – aged 10, 13 and 14 – with her husband of 15 years, Abdal.

Speaking to Netmums, she said: “We’re always really open to adoption. There’s space for it in our heart and our home. We talk about it all the time.

Nadiya Hussain with husband Abdal (Nadiya Hussain/PA)

“Once we’re emotionally in the right place, I think we will do it. We have so much love to give, it’s something we always think about.”

Hussain, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2015, also opened up about her fears as a mother.

She said: “Sometimes I feel like the worst mother in the world.

“All my kids do chores around the house – I really believe in it. Friday night is ironing night. They all divide it up and do it. I want them to be ready for the world.

“On a Sunday, they spend three hours dusting the house…They really hate it.”

Talking about her own experience of poor mental health, she said: “I thought for a long time about how much I wanted to talk about my anxiety.

“I was riddled with it since the age of seven and have learnt to live with it.

“I genuinely believe you can be really successful and motivated and be fragile and have mental health issues at the same time.

“I was losing days and weeks with the children…because I couldn’t get out of bed.

“The kids just thought I was tired, I’d spent a lot of years lying to my children, but there’s strength in telling the truth.”

The next episode of Netmums’ Sweat, Snot and Tears podcast, featuring Nadiya Hussain, is available from October 20.

