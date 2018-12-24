The Great Christmas Bake Off will feature four viewer favourites returning to the tent for a festive special.

The Great Christmas Bake Off will feature four viewer favourites returning to the tent for a festive special.

Bake Off favourites Andrew and Flo return to compete in Christmas special

Among those hoping to take home the festive trophy are aeronautical engineer Andrew Smyth and Flo Atkins, who earned the title of oldest contestant ever when she appeared on last year’s series, aged 71.

Smyth and Andrews will be joined by 2016 finalist Jane Beedle and Liam Charles, whose positive demeanour made him a fan favourite in the 2017 series of the Channel 4 show.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig host the festive special (Channel Four/PA)

The foursome must impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their festive bakes, including a challenging showstopper with a hidden twist.

Presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding also return to the tent as the pair cause hilarity with a collection of festive puns and innuendos.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have a trio of challenges in store (Channel Four/PA)

One returning contestant will be crowned after their three bakes are deemed “pretty perfect” by Hollywood, while another will suffer a series of soft, undercooked creations.

– The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on Channel 4.

Press Association