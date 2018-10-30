Bake Off fans demand ‘justice for Kim-Joy’ after Rahul’s Bake Off win

Great British Bake Off fans have called for “justice for Kim-Joy” as they accused the show of fixing the result.

Viewers said the mental health specialist was robbed of the crown after she lost out to winner Rahul Mandal, despite winning the technical challenge.

The judges had criticised her showstopper challenge, in which she built a landscape of the Lost City Of Atlantis made of ginger cake and biscuit with a salted caramel-filled well and fondant seahorses.

Kim-Joy and her Lost City of Atlantis Dessert Landscape Showstoppers. #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/4x6cbZPJfS — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 30, 2018

Judge Prude Leith told her: “I think you would have been wise to do a different flavour because the ginger cake is so ginger-y the biscuit is a bit of disappointment after, it’s a missed opportunity.”

Paul Hollywood added: “The whole thing falls a little bit flat.”

However viewers were irate she did not triumph, and one fan wrote on Twitter: “It’s a FIX Justice for Kim-Joy. GET THE PITCHFORKS. NOW WE RIOT.”

It’s a FIX Justice for Kim-Joy. GET THE PITCHFORKS. NOW WE RIOT. #GBBOfinal pic.twitter.com/xgZl4q5FBA — Tom Marshall (@tommarshalll) October 30, 2018

Another said: “What an absolute fix, he should have been out weeks ago, Kim-Joy was the most consistent all competition but lost because she had too many ginger elements??”

what an absolute fix, he should have been out weeks ago, Kim-Joy was the most consistent all competition but lost because she had too many ginger elements?? #GBBOFinal — Maisie (@maisi_e) October 30, 2018

Another wrote: “Kim Joy was robbed. What a total fix,” while another said: “Well, that’s me done with Bake Off then. Has any contestant in the history of the show been as lucky as Rahul was a couple of weeks ago? I don’t want to call it a fix but…yeah, feels like a fix.”

#GBBOFINAL Kim Joy was robbed. What a total fix. — Alison Ridgway (@AlisonRidgway1) October 30, 2018

Well, that’s me done with Bake Off then. Has any contestant in the history of the show been as lucky as Rahul was a couple of weeks ago? I don’t want to call it a fix but...yeah, feels like a fix. #GBBOFinal — Tom (@Cosbro_Kramer) October 30, 2018

Another fan said: “I’ve literally just wasted 10 weeks of my life for that outcome.”

#GBBOFinal I’ve literally just wasted 10 weeks of my life for that outcome — Estelle (@EstellaBlonde) October 30, 2018

Another wrote of Rahul: “Prue and Paul picked him as their favourite and the winner from day 1.

“Kim-Joy was consistent the whole time and won 2 out of 3 challenges this episode. He should’ve been out two weeks ago!”

She added: “Worst final ever!

Prue and Paul picked him as their favourite and the winner from day 1. Kim-Joy was consistent the whole time and won 2 out of 3 challenges this episode. He should’ve been out two weeks ago! Ugh the blatant arse-licking from Prue and Paul is too much. Worst final ever! #GBBOFinal — God Is Fenty 👸🏾 (@ILoveRobz) October 30, 2018

However, other fans jumped to defend Rahul’s win after seeing angry messages from other viewers.

One wrote: “Me reading all the tweets from people being mean to Rahul. I personally thought his showstopper looked amazing.”

Me reading all the tweets from people being mean to Rahul. I personally thought his showstopper looked amazing #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/cNB5gPmC74 — Nicole (@_nicolemcnamara) October 30, 2018

Another said: “Everyone calling #GBBOFinal a fix, it was filmed weeks ago, long before the public had chosen their favourites.

“Also, did any of you actually taste the bakes? Thought not!! But guess what, the judges did! Well done Rahul and all this years bakers.”

Everyone calling #GBBOFinal a fix, it was filmed weeks ago, long before the public had chosen their favourites. Also, did any of you actually taste the bakes? Thought not!! But guess what, the judges did! Well done Rahul and all this years bakers. — Vanessa SpencerMaggs (@nestle2504) October 30, 2018

Yet another wrote: “Rahul winning wasn’t a fix, he was a clear winner, stop being so salty and bitter because your faves didn’t win.”

Rahul winning wasn’t a fix, he was a clear winner, stop being so salty and bitter because your faves didn’t win lmao #GBBOFinal — Chelsea Misses D+P:( (@chelsearhianna1) October 30, 2018

Press Association