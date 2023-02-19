Tonight's the night for the cream of Irish talent as the 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Awards in London get underway in earnest.

Some of the biggest names in the industry have already begun arriving on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall for the event hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

This year sees Martin McDonagh’s tour-de-force Banshees of Inisherin up for a staggering 10 awards as it continues wowing audiences internationally.

Nominee Barry Keoghan shared pictures with his co-star Colin Farrell shortly before the event, with both looking suitably attired for the prestigious event.

Tagging his scarlet red suit as designed by Alexander McQueen, Keoghan posted a picture with his young baby Brando being held by Farrell, wearing a smart black tuxedo, with the caption ‘Uncle Col.’

They arrived at the prestigious event shortly before 5pm with Brendan Gleeson joining Farrell and co-star Kerry Condon as the Baftas nominees battle it out in their respective categories.

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Richard E Grant is hosting this year's event (Ian West/PA)

Whatsapp LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Condon looked stunning in a silver two-piece as she wore her hair in loose waves over one shoulder and kept her accessories to a minimum.

A galaxy of stars have already poured into the glitzy event including Eddie Redmayne with his wife Hannah Bagshawe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Frankie Bridge, Michelle Yeoh and Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones.

For the first time ever, this year sees three Irish actors in the running for the coveted Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Banshees star Colin Farrell is going up against Paul Mescal who has been nominated for his role in Aftersun.

Former Fair City actor Daryl McCormack has been also been nominated in the Best Actor category and separately, the Rising Star Award.

The Tipperary man was given the nod for his part in Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, which co-stars Emma Thomspon.

McCormack arrived on the red carpet looking handsome in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and he attended the event with his grandfather.

Irish talent is particularly well-represented at this year's ceremony with a quarter of all 24 acting nominations and he told reporters: “It is amazing. It is a small country but to see the talent that comes out of it is quite amazing. To be part of it is quite nice.

"I am a fan of all Irish actors for years so to have a night where they are being celebrated is quite fun - the Irish Baftas maybe. That is what I have heard. That is what (host) Richard E Grant told me."

Asked about the pressure of going head to head with stars such as Farrell, he replied: "Is there pressure? Oh goodness. No, I'm delighted to be here. It is really nice that the film is celebrated and that myself and Emma are celebrated.

"I am just drinking it all in and taking it in my stride. I have come here to enjoy the night and celebrate with other people as well."

Proving why he's such a fan favourite, Normal People star Mescal made sure to run back to the arrivals area just to take a selfie with a waiting woman.

Looking dapper in a black tuxedo adorned with a diamond broach, he also took the opportunity to raise awareness for the plight of refugees. He wore a blue ribbon with the words 'WithRefugees' as he showed his support for the UN campaign at the high-profile event.

Meanwhile Keoghan will be up against his Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson for the Best Supporting Actor award while the superb Kerry Condon has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her role playing Farrell’s sister. She has some stiff competition as she’s up against stars like Carey Mulligan for She Said as well as Jamie Lee Curtis in Everywhere Everything All at Once.

Martin McDonagh’s movie is also up for Outstanding British Film; Original Screenplay; Best Director and Best Film.

Also flying the flag for Ireland will be the cast and crew from the acclaimed An Cailín Ciúin.

The Oscar-nominated release has been included in the category of Best Film not in the English Language.

Also gunning for the same award will be movies like All Quiet on the Western Front and Argentina.