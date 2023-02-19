Kerry Condon poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress in the press room at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Martin McDonagh poses with the award for Original Screenplay for The Banshees of Inishein in the press room at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Barry Keoghan poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin in the press room at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The Banshees of Inisherin has so far won four of the top awards at the 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Awards in London tonight.

Barry Keoghan won the award for supporting actor while Kerry Condon won for supporting actress.

Meanwhile Martin McDonagh won original screenplay, while Banshees also won the outstanding British film award – giving the dark comedy film its fourth win of the night so far.

Accepting his second award of the night, writer and director McDonagh joked: “I know every Irish person in the cast and crew are going ‘best what?'”

There was initially a miscommunication when it came to announcing the aware for supporting actress which was presented by Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur. The winner was first announced as Carey Mulligan for She Said before Kotsur’s translator made a correction and Condon was given the award.

Accepting the award, Condon said: “Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked Alan Parker of The Commitments fame for giving her "my very first job when I was 16-years-old".

She also paid tribute to the cast and crew and the "amazing lads" who were "so kind and generous to me."

She also thanked her family in Ireland who were always at the other end of the phone for years. "I love you so much, thank you," she said.

Condon ended her speech by thanking her horses and dogs as they "showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life."

In his acceptance speech, Dubliner Keoghan, who beat his co-star and fellow best supporting actor nominee Brendan Gleeson, dedicated his win to his six-month-old son Brando.

"This is for my son as well, for my mother and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for youse," he said.

He was all smiles as he read out his list of people to thank as he accepted his award to huge cheers from the A-list audience, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I'm going to fly through this because I'm quite nervous," he said.

He paid tribute to his co-stars and the entire cast and crew.

Accepting the award for original screenplay, McDonagh thanked Bafta, his fellow nominees, production company and the stars adding: “Making a sad film, shouldn’t be so much fun.”

He thanked the "wonderful and dreamy Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for their brilliance and their kindness and their love".

"Making such a sad film shouldn't have been this much fun but it was because of you and I love you to bits. Thanks to the amazing Kerry Condon who I first worked with in a play in the RSC 21 years ago and she was as amazing in that as she was in this," he said.

He also thanked Keoghan who told him when they first met that he was on his list of Top 50 directors that he wanted to work with.

Writer and director McDonagh was back on stage a short time later to receive the award for outstanding British film.

“I know every Irish person in the cast and crew are going ‘best what?'” he joked.

He also thanked the stand-in donkey, who he said is British and never made it on screen because she was “too tubby”, as well as thanking the cast

and crew again.

McDonagh lost out on the Best Director award. That honour went instead to Edward Berger for All Quiet on the Western Front which is currently streaming on Netflix.

McDonagh’s tour-de-force Banshees of Inisherin is up for a staggering 10 awards as it continues wowing audiences internationally.

Keoghan shared pictures with his co-star Colin Farrell shortly before the event, with both looking suitably attired for the prestigious event.

Tagging his scarlet red suit as designed by Alexander McQueen, Keoghan posted a picture with his young baby Brando being held by Farrell, wearing a smart black tuxedo, with the caption ‘Uncle Col.’

They arrived at the prestigious event shortly before 5pm with Brendan Gleeson joining his co-stars Farrell and Condon.

Condon looked stunning in a silver two-piece as she wore her hair in loose waves over one shoulder and kept her accessories to a minimum.

A galaxy of stars are attending the London ceremony, including Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Frankie Bridge, Michelle Yeoh and Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones.

For the first time ever, this year sees three Irish actors in the running for the coveted Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Banshees star Colin Farrell is going up against Paul Mescal who has been nominated for his role in Aftersun.

Former Fair City actor Daryl McCormack has been also been nominated in the Best Actor category and separately, the Rising Star Award.

The Tipperary man was given the nod for his part in Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, which co-stars Emma Thomspon.

McCormack arrived on the red carpet looking handsome in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and he attended the event with his grandfather.

Irish talent is particularly well-represented at this year's ceremony with a quarter of all 24 acting nominations and he told reporters: “It is amazing. It is a small country but to see the talent that comes out of it is quite amazing. To be part of it is quite nice.

"I am a fan of all Irish actors for years so to have a night where they are being celebrated is quite fun - the Irish Baftas maybe. That is what I have heard. That is what (host) Richard E Grant told me."

Asked about the pressure of going head to head with stars such as Farrell, he replied: "Is there pressure? Oh goodness. No, I'm delighted to be here. It is really nice that the film is celebrated and that myself and Emma are celebrated.

"I am just drinking it all in and taking it in my stride. I have come here to enjoy the night and celebrate with other people as well."

Proving why he's such a fan favourite, Normal People star Mescal made sure to run back to the arrivals area just to take a selfie with a waiting woman.

Looking dapper in a black tuxedo adorned with a diamond broach, he also took the opportunity to raise awareness for the plight of refugees. He wore a blue ribbon with the words 'WithRefugees' as he showed his support for the UN campaign at the high-profile event.

Also flying the flag for Ireland was the cast and crew from the acclaimed An Cailín Ciúin which was nominated in the category of Best Film not in the English Language. The award ultimately went to All Quiet on the Western Front.

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland black comedy An Irish Goodbye won Best British Short.