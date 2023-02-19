Baftas 2023: 10 memorable moments you might have missed at the star-studded award ceremony

For an awards ceremony that was supposedly largely focused on the British film industry, there were two nationalities that dominated last night’s Baftas.

Perhaps acting as an early indicator of how next month’s Oscars ceremony might go, both German-language Netflix war film All Quiet on the Western Front and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin largely dominated proceedings at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

McDonagh’s film was not the only Irish-made hat in the ring, however; there were multiple familiar Irish faces in the crowd, among the winners and even presenting awards (there y’are, Jamie Dornan.)

Here are ten of the more memorable moments from the ceremony.

1. Paul Mescal was the soundest lad on the red carpet

He may officially be an Academy Award nominee, but Paul Mescal is clearly not too big for his boots yet. Footage from the red carpet showed the Maynooth-born actor sprinting back towards a fan who had their phone eagerly held aloft, happily obliging them with a selfie. He also brought his mum Dearbla (who is currently receiving chemotherapy) and his dad Paul along to the glitzy shindig. Good lad, Paul.

2. Everyone loved Richard E. Grant’s endearing nervousness

By and large, the Withnail & I actor did a stellar job on his BAFTAs presenting debut, despite a few jokes not quite landing (arriving at the ceremony following a cringey video call with Steve Martin, wearing a lavish white cape and in the Batmobile is admirable, but entirely random.) His hands visibly shook during his opening monologue, but it only endeared him to the crowd at home - as did his choked-up intro to the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, which paid tribute to those we have lost over the last year. Perhaps he was thinking of Joan, his beloved wife of 35 years, who passed away in 2021.

Kerry Condon accepts the Supporting Actress Award for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

3. The unabashed celebration of women was noted

The ceremony kicked off with an impressive musical turn by West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, who performed a choreographed medley of female-empowered songs - including Sisters Are Doing it for Themselves and We Are Family - that namechecked numerous women in the audience (Jamie Lee Curtis looked particularly thrilled to be mentioned.) The theme was continued with rapper Lil Simz’ powerful performance of her song Heart on Fire with the legendary Joan Armatrading, as well as Cate Blanchett’s acceptance speech for Leading Actress for Tár, where she noted how “Every year, these idiosyncratic, remarkable performances just break down the myth between women’s experiences.” The reverberations of the #MeToo movement continue to be powerfully felt, it seems.

4. It was a night of ups and downs for the Irish

Irish names undoubtedly dominated the nominations, but well, we can’t have everything. An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl unfortunately lost out in both of its nominated categories to All Quiet on the Western Front, with director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí seen applauding with polite but understandably disappointed expressions. However, Oscar-nominated short film An Irish Goodbye bagged Best Short Film, with directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White remembering the most important thing in their speech: “If we forgot to thank our mums, there might not be any tea on the table… so thank you, mum”. Dubliner Richard Baneham also shoehorned a smidgen of Gaeilge into his acceptance speech for Special Visual Effects on Avatar: The Way of Water, wryly opening with “Go raibh maith agat to the British Academy.”

5. Barry Keoghan couldn’t hide his delight winning his first major award

The Dublin actor seemed surprised but clearly delighted as he attempted to find his thank-you list in his dapper Alexander McQueen tux, keeping his Best Supporting Actor speech succinct but sincere. “I’m gonna fly through this cos I’m quite nervous,” he admitted, before acknowledging his director and his co-stars, also nodding to his baby son, his late mother, and his inner-city Dublin brethren.

“This is for my son, Brando, and my mother, and for the kids that are dreaming to be something in the area I came from,” he said. “This is for youse.” Keoghan was also acknowledged in McDonagh’s speech for Best Original Screenplay, with the director amusingly recounting how “when we first met, Barry told me I was on his list of ‘Top 50 directors he wanted to work with. I came in at number 48.”

6. Martin McDonagh thanked a donkey in his speech

It was a big night for Rosie the donkey, too - the equine stand-in for Jenny on The Banshees of Inisherin. While accepting the award for Best British Film (“I know every Irish person in the cast and crew are going ‘Best what award?’,” he admitted), McDonagh made sure to recognise the film’s non-human contributors. “Thanks to Rosie, our stand-in donkey, who is British,” he noted. “She’s from Stoke-on-Trent. She never actually made it on screen, she was a bit too tubby - but Jenny loved her, and we couldn’t have made it without her. So thanks, Rosie.”

7. Kerry Condon also thanked animals (after a major mishap)

There was an early incident of crossed wires during the ceremony, when deaf actor Troy Kotsur (Coda) was presenting the Best Supporting Actress award. His sign language interpreter incorrectly read out ‘Carey Mulligan’ - who was nominated for her role in She Said - before correcting himself and giving it to the Tipperary actress.

In fairness to Condon, she arrived on stage excited but unflustered by the faux-pas, thanking director Alan Parker for giving her her first acting job (in Angela’s Ashes) at the age of 16. “Thank you Martin - for this part, and all the parts you’ve given throughout my career,” she added. “It’s made me so proud to be an Irishwoman. And I have to thank my horses and my dogs - they showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life’.” Awww.

8. Colin Farrell is very sound, according to his co-stars

If you were wondering whether Colin Farrell has gone all Hollywood on us in recent times, wonder no more. Not only was ‘Uncle Col’ spotted hanging out and posing for photos with Barry Keoghan and his baby son Brando before the ceremony, according to Keoghan and Kerry Condon, he remains a gem of a person. Speaking to co-host Alison Hammond following their respective wins, Condon called the Castleknock man “such a kind person,” and Keoghan revealing that every Friday during the shoot for The Banshees of Inisherin, he would do something nice for the crew - like hiring a burger truck. Keoghan also acknowledged how patient he was during the short period they lived together: “I was very messy,” he admits. “I was like a raccoon in the kitchen.”

9. Patrick Stewart almost read out the winner of 'Best British Film’ too soon

After the earlier Kerry Condon/Carey Mulligan blunder, Bafta producers must have been mopping their brows. And then Patrick Stewart - a man introduced onto the stage “a man who makes sci-fi sound like Shakespeare” - almost put his foot in it, too. The legendary actor has form when it comes to presenting awards; who can forget his infamous spat with James Corden at the 2010 Glamour Awards? Last night, while introducing the Best British Film award, he began to open the envelope and announce the winner as he was saying ‘And the nominees are…’. Luckily, he caught himself in time and sheepishly put his hand to his mouth as the nominees were detailed.

10. There was a surprising lack of politics, but Kate and William didnt look impressed

Despite everything going on in the world, none of the winners used their platform as a soapbox, although All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger did have some valid points to make about the futility of war. There was also a short segment presented by Helen Mirren which recognised the late Queen Elizabeth II’s contribution to the Baftas - but every time the camera panned to William & Kate, aka the Prince and Princess of Wales, they looked bored, verging on irritated. What gives, guys? Cheer up - it’s a glitzy night away from the kids. And it’s not as if Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was nominated for anything now, is it?

