BAFTA announce “temporary changes” to eligibility rules for next year’s Film Awards

Temporary changes are now in place for film eligibility rules for next year’s BAFTAs

Bafta has announced “temporary changes” to film eligibility rules for next year’s EE British Academy Film Awards.

The changes are in response to the global coronavirus pandemic and the result of “extensive industry consultation”, a statement said.

Marc Samuelson, chair of the film committee, said: “We have pushed back by two months to give all films the best possible chance to be released and considered properly. As cinemas gradually reopen we know that the major releases will dominate screens.

“Relaxing the scale of theatrical release required, including releases on VOD in some cases, and pushing back the date of the awards should help the smaller, independent, documentary, foreign language and particularly the British films to be seen in good time for EE British Academy Film Awards in 2021.

“The date of the 2021 awards has to be set now to allow distributors to make plans, but the current awards review is considering all aspects of the awards, including the date from 2022, and our relationship to other awards ceremonies.”

Next year’s film ceremony will be held on April 11, later than the previously announced date of February 14.

PA Media