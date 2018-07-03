Three Lions duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner reunited to celebrate England’s victory over Colombia in the World Cup last-16 tie.

Baddiel and Skinner among famous England fans celebrating victory over Colombia

The comedy double act’s song with band The Lightning Seeds has become a terrace anthem for England fans following its release in 1996.

After England advanced to the quarter-final stage with a victory on penalties over the South American country, Baddiel tweeted a photo of himself and Skinner sitting on a sofa with their arms aloft.

The photo was accompanied by a caption that referenced the lyrics of Three Lions. It read: “It’s just about still coming home.”

A jubilant Ross Kemp congratulated England’s players in a video he posted of himself on social media.

Appearing shirtless, the documentary presenter and former EastEnders actor said: “You will never know what that means to me!

“That is everything! Everything! We love you boys, we love you!”

Comedian Russell Brand jokingly wrote: “I’m naked. I’m crying. I just vomited a bit of tea. England.”

Brand later appeared to reference England’s previous exits from tournaments by defeat in penalty shootouts while praising England manager Gareth Southgate.

He wrote: “Voldermort is dead! The voodoo is undone! The hex is broke! All hail Garry Potter!”

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine added a touch of political satire to the celebrations on Twitter.

Sharing a video of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s winning penalty save, Vine wrote: “If Jordan Pickford’s left hand touched Brexit, it would be sorted.”

