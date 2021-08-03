Baby number four on way for Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page

Joanna Page has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child (Ian West/PA)

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Welsh actress, 44, played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series from 2007 to 2010 and in a Christmas special in 2019.

She has three other children with her husband, English actor James Thornton, 45.

In a post on Instagram, Page showed her baby bump off in a white flowing dress and green jacket beside potted flowers.

She wrote: “Well, this is a surprise!!

“Baby number 4 on the way!

She added: “It’s going to be a busy Christmas!” with the hashtags “pregnant” and “baby on the way”. She also tagged her husband.

Thornton, who played John Barton in Emmerdale, reshared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: “My wonderful wife @iamjoannapage is pregnant and doesn’t she look amazing!!!

“We are having baby number 4!”, he added, including the hashtags “almost a five aside team” and “no sleep”.

The couple have a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons, Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations, including fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb, who commented: “Oh wow, lovely news” with a heart emoji and actress and TV presenter Denise Van Outen replied: “Aw, congratulations”.