Babatunde Aleshe says Matt Hancock is no longer in I’m A Celebrity group chat

Babatunde Aleshe has said Matt Hancock is no longer a member of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! group chat with his former campmates.

Comedian Aleshe, 36, and the former health secretary, 44, were contestants on the hit ITV reality show in 2022.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show about whether Hancock is still part of the series 22 contestants WhatsApp group, Aleshe said: “I checked today and he’s not in the group anymore.

“I don’t know if he’s been kicked out or if he left of his own accord.”

Aleshe also spoke about his experience of living in camp with Hancock, saying: “I won’t lie, it was tough but I tried to make good out of a bad situation.

“You’re in here, I’ve got to be your teammate and he came in flying, winning trials.

“But at the end of the day, I do believe in second chances and I was just like let me at least try to be the nice person.”

The MP for West Suffolk surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final of the ITV reality show in November last year.

He came third, behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner following a public vote.

During his time in the jungle, he was voted to complete a host of Bushtucker Trials and received grillings over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by fellow contestants including Culture Club frontman Boy George and Loose Woman Charlene White.

Following his 18-day stint on the show, which saw him earn a reported £400,000 fee, Hancock revealed he would not stand in the next general election.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 21:40 on ITV1 and ITVX.